Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Neobank Aeldra receives investment from early Twitter Silicon Valley investor Gregg Kidd

Neobank Aeldra receives investment from early Twitter Silicon Valley investor Gregg Kidd

News
By Express Computer
Vedantu funding
0 36

Aeldra, a neobank launched in 2021 to provide Indians access to U.S. banking and investment, has picked up its second round of investment from the early Twitter Silicon Valley investor Greg Kidd. Kidd was among the first investors in Aeldra when it was launched. Close to 50,000 Indians are using Aeldra for their U.S. banking needs with more than US$ 30 million in transactions.

Aeldra enables Indians who do not have a Social Security Number or a visa to open a U.S. bank account digitally on their mobile in ten minutes from India, with only an Indian passport as document proof. All customers have access to a Mastercard global debit card.

Kidd, who is the foremost early-stage Silicon Valley investor in fin-tech, has also been an early investor in fin-techs like Twitter, Square, Robinhood, Ripple and Coinbase and is known to spot trends across countries, regulations and technology. “I have been looking at global trends in finance for two decades and Aeldra uniquely provides cross-border banking to one of the largest markets. This is extremely complex. Sukeert and Aeldra’s leadership team has the credibility, vision and ability to do this,” he said.

“Indians are a global powerhouse. Our customers in India are global in their overall outlook, but they still cannot get a U.S. bank account. We are the only fin-tech platform to offer U.S. bank accounts to Indians in India. We have the support of regulators, top investors and high profile Indian CEOs in the U.S. Greg, being the true visionary he is with his belief in global access to financial service, is an incredible source of strength for Aeldra,” said Sukeert Shanker, CEO, Aeldra, who also led the launch of Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar: Know how Synology offers comprehensive data protection 
Register Now
close-image