Bosch’s incubator programme DNA Nxt invites applications from tech startups to boost innovation

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), has announced the commencement of the 6th edition of its flagship startup alliance program Bosch DNA (Discover, Nurture, Align) Nxt. The theme for the startup accelerator program in 2022 is Future Readiness. This year, Bosch is accepting applications from startups focusing on new-age technologies while emphasizing the importance of sustainability and sustainable business practices and building ‘Fit for Future’ technology products and services from 6th June, 2022.

In collaboration with Startup India, this program will offer mentorship programs and opportunities for startups to closely collaborate with the Bosch business units to build proof-of-concepts for breakthrough technology and business innovations. Twenty startups will be shortlisted based on startup fitment with the requirements, solution maturity, and technology capabilities. Bosch will partner with these selected startups to work on novel technologies in areas of interest to the company. The program is designed to establish business model innovation programs for startups, encourage software innovations and explore new GTM opportunities with clients globally.

“The rapid adoption of digital transformation has led to an increase in technology-driven innovations and development of new business models that are enabled by new technological capabilities. At Bosch, the main objective of the DNA Nxt Startup Alliance Initiative is to encourage digital innovation and partner with startups and industry experts to create high business impact and drive the company’s innovation culture. The established outcome from startup engagements is Co-creation, Go-to-market opportunities, or strategic investment. We are excited to see how we can collaborate with deep tech startups to quickly jump-start our foray into new tech areas and work with the startups in an agile manner,” said Hemanth Sheelvant, Program Director DNA Nxt Startup Alliance Program.