Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Bosch’s incubator programme DNA Nxt invites applications from tech startups to boost innovation

Bosch’s incubator programme DNA Nxt invites applications from tech startups to boost innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 39

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), has announced the commencement of the 6th edition of its flagship startup alliance program Bosch DNA (Discover, Nurture, Align) Nxt. The theme for the startup accelerator program in 2022 is Future Readiness. This year, Bosch is accepting applications from startups focusing on new-age technologies while emphasizing the importance of sustainability and sustainable business practices and building ‘Fit for Future’ technology products and services from 6th June, 2022.

In collaboration with Startup India, this program will offer mentorship programs and opportunities for startups to closely collaborate with the Bosch business units to build proof-of-concepts for breakthrough technology and business innovations. Twenty startups will be shortlisted based on startup fitment with the requirements, solution maturity, and technology capabilities. Bosch will partner with these selected startups to work on novel technologies in areas of interest to the company. The program is designed to establish business model innovation programs for startups, encourage software innovations and explore new GTM opportunities with clients globally.

“The rapid adoption of digital transformation has led to an increase in technology-driven innovations and development of new business models that are enabled by new technological capabilities. At Bosch, the main objective of the DNA Nxt Startup Alliance Initiative is to encourage digital innovation and partner with startups and industry experts to create high business impact and drive the company’s innovation culture. The established outcome from startup engagements is Co-creation, Go-to-market opportunities, or strategic investment. We are excited to see how we can collaborate with deep tech startups to quickly jump-start our foray into new tech areas and work with the startups in an agile manner,” said Hemanth Sheelvant, Program Director DNA Nxt Startup Alliance Program.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar: Know how Synology offers comprehensive data protection 
Register Now
close-image