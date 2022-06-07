Intangles set to advance footprint across Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Vietnam and Argentina

Express Computer


Intangles, a digital solutions provider for the mobility industry that has built the largest repository of repair strategies backed by the revolutionary Digital Twin and Machine Learning paradigms.

With a vision of becoming the de facto predictive vehicle health monitoring solution of OEMs globally, Intangles Lab Pvt Ltd has acquired its first customer in North America, where it has already set-up an office this year. The deep tech pioneers are also collaborating with a renowned Oil & Gas giant and will be putting its ambitious expansion plans into action across lucrative international markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Vietnam and Argentina. Moreover, Intangles also has ambitious plans to augment its presence across Middle East and South-East Asia.

Across the Indian market, the company has gained traction from every level of the industry, be it small or medium scaled businesses to large OEMs. In the 11 countries (India, Australia, USA, Canada, Turkey, Vietnam, Belgium, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia) where it is currently functioning, Intangles has already onboarded seven OEMs. Furthermore, the company boasts over 8,000 fleet operators on the platform. As of today, its platform integrates 60K+ assets across 11 countries. Onboarding approximately 500 fleet operators per month and wrangling a staggering 3 Billion sensory data points on a daily basis with some of the biggest brands in mobility already signed up as customers, Intangles expects an impressive 5X revenue growth in FY’23.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Anup Patil, CEO, Intangles said, “We are delighted to have come this far. Riding on our unparalleled technology architecture and proficiency with revolutionary concepts like digital twins and Machine Learning, we have successfully carved a resounding legacy across the mobility industry in very little time. We have always looked at creating sustainable business value, not by burning investor money, but by creating customer-centric, value-driven technology that finds mass market adoption organically. Now, we are aiming to outdo ourselves further by pursuing exciting opportunities across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and more.  We are confident that the future holds many more milestones and accolades for us as we continue to raise the bar and extend game-changing solutions to our customers across the globe.”

