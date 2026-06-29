Neocloud providers to capture 20% of AI cloud market by 2030: Gartner

Specialized “neocloud” providers are set to capture 20% of the global AI cloud market, projected to reach $267 billion by 2030, according to new research from Gartner.

Built specifically for AI and high-performance computing workloads, neocloud providers are emerging as strong competitors to traditional hyperscalers by offering AI-optimized infrastructure, flexible deployment models, and enhanced data sovereignty capabilities.

The rapid adoption of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for GPU-intensive computing, exposing the limitations of conventional cloud models and accelerating investments in localized, high-performance infrastructure. Gartner noted that enterprises are increasingly prioritizing sovereignty, performance, and infrastructure specialization when selecting cloud partners.

Growing regulatory requirements, including the enforcement of key transparency obligations under the EU AI Act in August 2026 and existing GDPR mandates, are also pushing organizations to seek greater control over where their AI data is stored and processed.

According to Enrique Castera, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, sovereign neocloud providers are gaining traction by offering contractual guarantees that data, operations, and governance remain within national boundaries, protecting organizations from foreign legal claims and extraterritorial access.

The rise of neocloud providers is expected to reshape enterprise cloud strategies, encouraging organizations to move toward localized and hybrid architectures while diversifying beyond traditional hyperscalers to secure high-performance AI infrastructure and improve regulatory compliance.