New Age Tech Companies, AR, VR Firms Become Profitable Amid Covid-19

With the PM announcing a 21 day lockdown, most people asked have been raising just one question. How to survive these 21 days? However, with the emergence and existence of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), it appears that times are not that boring.

For now, you have the luxury of sitting in your room, wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset, and getting the feel of walking into a conference, a movie theatre or even watching a product demo. Reports have stated that with the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19, there has been an increasing demand in VR technology and new-age technology since business continuity has taken priority.

As per demands, companies into this form of business are speeding up, and even expanding their base. Consider companies like Hyderabad-based Imaginate and Gurugram-based Queppelin that are seeing an increased demand for VR, AR and MR technology from pan India and abroad.

What’s the uniqueness of VR but? Also, how different is it from video conferencing? Well, VR helps in situations where precision is required. People can pay better attention, for example, during lectures, or meetings. Additionally, it can also give a real-world feeling of being in a meeting room, or a conference.

Advanced forms of older technologies like video-conferencing, webinars, email and remote access of devices are also gaining popularity now. Renowned companies are using Skype and Zoom to conduct meetings. Also, LogMeIn, a company that enables remote working through online meetings and remote access of devices said that there has been an increase in demand for virtual events, since the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation and postponing of events.

IBM is said to help out is clients with remote capability offerings, upgrading their networks, and also enabling collaborative technologies to ensure productivity. Hiver, email collaboration company also has reported an upsurge.

What’s interesting and motivating is that during tough times, people are seeing a ray of hope, and companies are coping up with new ways of combating the situation. That being said, it is proven again that technology emerges out to be a boon, even during critical times as this.

