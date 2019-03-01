Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

New DoT import norms to help mobile cos launch products faster, says ICEA

News
By IANS
The Department of Telecom (DoT)’s recent decision to relax import norms for prototypes, sample products, and test and measurement equipment in licence-exempt bands will help the Indian mobile and electronics manufacturers launch their products faster, according to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). The DoT said it has issued instructions to liberalise import norms for prototypes and sample products, among others, in licence-exempt bands without the need of Equipment Type Approval (ETA). It also enabled ETA through self-certification for import of commercial and finished products.

“This will make the import seamless and help the industry for fast launching of the new products,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman and National President of ICEA. ICEA in a statement said now up to 1,000 units of handset model which are being imported for the purpose of research and development, demo and testing are now exempt from ETA.

“Earlier, the industry was facing problem at customs due to lack of clarity on the number of units to be imported. This clarification has put the ambiguity at rest. These measures are most welcome and will go a long way in improving the ease of doing business for the mobile handset industry,” said the statement.


IANS
Comments

