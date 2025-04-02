New Relic eAPM provides complete visibility into kubernetes workloads, accelerating incident resolution and reducing downtime for platform engineers

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
0 11

New Relic announced eAPM, a new capability for increasing the productivity of IT teams and application uptime. With eAPM, platform engineering teams can deploy an eBPF-powered APM agent to automatically discover and monitor all applications running on Kubernetes clusters, without requiring manual instrumentation. Teams gain instant and comprehensive insights into their entire Kubernetes architecture across all runtimes, frameworks, and languages from the New Relic APM user interface, saving Ops, DevOps, platform engineering, and IT teams valuable time and accelerating incident resolution.
“Our research shows engineers spend 30 percent of their time addressing disruptions,” said New Relic CPO Manav Khurana. “At New Relic, we constantly seek every opportunity to increase IT team productivity across all aspects of their jobs. With eAPM, we dramatically simplify the process of Kubernetes performance monitoring. With just a few clicks, IT teams get full insight into all first and third-party applications in Kubernetes in any language, automatically. This translates to valuable time savings and issue resolution.”

Key benefits of eAPM include:

  • Faster troubleshooting of incidents – AI-strengthened insights allow teams to debug faster because they can monitor golden metrics, transaction details, and database performance all in the same place.
  • Rapid deployment without altering existing code – Enable instant setup of application performance monitoring, automatically discover all applications and services, identify critical span issues with intelligent sampling, and minimise overhead to accelerate time-to-value.
  • Reduced complexity in monitoring setup – Eliminate manual configurations or dependencies, streamlining the monitoring process for teams of all sizes.
  • Cost efficiency – Remove unnecessary tooling complexity and reduce operational overhead.

Ongoing commitment to an exceptional Kubernetes observability experience

New Relic’s track record of enhancing its observability capabilities for Kubernetes environments is shown through its acquisition of Pixie Labs. New Relic enhanced Pixie and created its edge-machine intelligence system by connecting eBPF-based technology with Kubernetes metadata, and contributed Pixie to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Sandbox project in June 2021. Today, New Relic’s eAPM is a streamlined approach that enables automatic, low-overhead metric collection directly through the Linux kernel. Users benefit from both the automatic, low-overhead data collection of eBPF and the standardised, vendor-neutral instrumentation provided by OpenTelemetry.

“With the value Kubernetes brings to IT and developer teams, there is also increased complexity in workload monitoring,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “As the adoption of Kubernetes continues robust grow robustly, observability platforms that automate the monitoring process and bring much-needed visibility to enterprises will be sought after. Customers need this transparency as it will play a key role in enabling enterprises to truly unlock measurable business value from Kubernetes.”

Accelerating innovation in observability with AI

Platform engineers can benefit from other capabilities included in the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, including Cloud Cost Intelligence, Pipeline Control, Security Rx, Service Architecture Intelligence, and more. The company recently enhanced its platform with 20+ AI-strengthened innovations and new ecosystem partnerships. New Relic provides the most comprehensive intelligent recommendations by integrating Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) with customer-defined data and third-party sources, so they can take immediate action. This intelligence makes it accessible and understandable, so that any user across the enterprise can optimise business and IT operations and control costs.   

