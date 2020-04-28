New Update On Samsung Galaxy Buds With Galaxy Buds+ Features

Read Article

It seems that the pandemic has shown some ray of hope with Samsung rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Buds that brings new functionality that is already seen on the latest Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds. It’s noted that the Galaxy Buds now get connectivity features that were previously only available on the Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung says that this new feature allows Galaxy Buds users to go completely wireless and also take their music more easily than ever before, whether people are using it while on the run, or your home, or workstation.

The most interesting feature out of the lot is the addition of Microsoft Swift Pair. Now, users can easily pair their Galaxy Buds to a Windows 10 PC and also allow them to utilise Galaxy Buds’ sound quality features on work-related tasks, like remote video meetings, or listening to music that helps one power throughout the day.

With the new update, there is an addition of the Ambient Sound feature that helps the users to stay in touch with their surroundings. Samsung says that by putting the Buds on simply, one can now hear the surroundings, and also remain aware of the world around you. This is even when one is watching movies or listening to one’s favourite music with the volume up. Additionally, users can experience Ambient Sound even with one earbud in, thus giving more options.

Also, users on Spotify can now instantly listen to personalised music on their Galaxy Buds with a single press. This feature works through a simple ‘Tap and Hold’ gesture, using which users can launch Spotify and start listening to music from where they had left off. And, with the update, users can now start playing their ‘personal soundtrack’ instantly whenever they need it.

The Galaxy Buds were first launched in 2019, and were upgraded by Samsung this year with the Galaxy Buds+. The Galaxy Buds+ is much superior between the two, and also brings in a number of impressive features and offers a clean sound with a good amount of bass and soundstage.

