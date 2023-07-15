India, with its vast population and rapidly growing economy, has emerged as a hotbed for technological advancements in recent years. Among the various industries driving this progress, the Auto Identification and Data Capturing (AIDC) sector holds immense potential. AIDC technologies, including barcode scanners, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) systems, biometric devices, and mobile data capture solutions, play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency, improving inventory management, and facilitating seamless data integration across industries. To learn more about the potential of this market, we spoke with JP Mishra, Country Manager India-Newland AIDC

Some edited excerpts:

What are some of the biggest opportunities for Newland AIDC in the Indian market?

Newland AIDC sees limitless potential in Indian market for AIDC Technologies and offers massive opportunity to manage inventory, delivery, assets, security and documents in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, transport & logistics, government.

Presently, the rising need for supply chain management in numerous industries is catalysing the demand for identification and data capture technologies, such as barcodes, RFID tags, and QR codes to provide real-time tracking and tracing. This, in confluence with rapid digitization and the growing automation across industries, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in AIDC solutions to process, manage, store, and share data without human intervention and improve performance to provide more value to customers.

In line with this, the increasing utilization of AIDC for accurate capturing of data and enhanced operational efficiency are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, government focus on infrastructure projects is stimulating the growth of the market. One of the key opportunities lies in the increasing demand for assets tracking solutions for various industries. Technology advancement, innovation in AIDC & its adoption by the enterprise will also play a key factor in creating a disruption in the Indian market.

How do your solutions ensure high-speed and reliable scanning capabilities in the context of India’s diverse and demanding business environment?

Newland AIDC barcode scanning solutions, completely automates the data entry process and significantly reduces the risks associated with manual errors. Information encoded into a barcode is reproduced accurately each and every time the image is scanned to ensure consistency across systems.

Newland AIDC offers barcode scanning solution in different technology variants best suited for every industry as per their tech need. Scanning capabilities ranging from 1D, 2D/QR codes to RFID tags.

Handheld scanners to Desktop Scanners, Wired scanners to Bluetooth Scanners, Industrial & Vision scanners. Newland offers Scanning solution to Manufacturing , Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare companies as each business has a specific scanning needs.

Can you provide insights into Newland AIDC’s roadmap for future developments in scanning technology, specifically tailored to the needs and preferences of Indian businesses?

We are committed to bring new innovative technology products for our customers like wearables, fixed RFID, vision cameras, etc. which will help our customers increase productivity with low operational costs. The priority is to strengthen our own post-sales support across India region which will reduce downtime of end customers.

Newland AIDC will be introducing industrial automation portfolio to support basic track-and-trace applications to complex inspection, recognition and guidance tasks.

We will be adding Fixed Industrial Scanners, Ideal for high-volume industrial scanning environments, our stationary devices will follow items through production, storage and fulfilment operations, delivering on speed and accuracy.

Smart Sensors & Machine vision Cameras for simple track-and-trace to complex quality inspection, our smart vision sensor and smart camera solutions will offer real-time data and actionable insights on critical operations.

Can you share any success stories or customer testimonials from Indian businesses that highlight the benefits of Newland AIDC’s scanning solutions and their impact on efficiency and accuracy in the local market?

Newland AIDC started its operations in year 2019 in India market, since then it has grown at a very rapid rate, acquired majority of market share in Transportation and Logistics AIDC business, Newland AIDC products are used by almost all the major Transportation and Logistics companies in India for supply chain operations, Inventory & Warehousing Management. Newland AIDC clientele list also includes many Indian major retail players (Offline, ecommerce, D2C brands). With Make in India initiative by Indian Govt. Manufacturing vertical is also booming adding new Manufacturing clientele in Automobile, EV, Electronics, etc.

Newland AIDC products are used and recommended by all the major players of Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, leading to enhancing their productivity & reducing the cost and time.