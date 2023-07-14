Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  AI Appreciation Day: AI has become a key component of a company’s growth roadmap

AI Appreciation Day: AI has become a key component of a company’s growth roadmap

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 0

By Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

The adoption rate of AI in India has been growing consistently, especially in sectors like healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report stated that 59% of Indian businesses are currently investing or exploring the feasibility of investing in AI, Machine Learning and advanced analytics to advance innovation for their growth. AI has been simplifying crucial business processes and helping enterprises boost their analytics, strengthen the value chain, and make business processes cost-effective while improving customer experience.

For any business with a digital-first approach, AI has become a key component of their growth roadmap. This underlines the need for developing a sound AI strategy—moving from AI-possible to AI-proven—encompassing technology, people, and processes. With automation and security, AI has the capability to accelerate digital transformation enabling faster time-to-market, improved customer experiences, and an unmatched efficiency.

The successful adoption of AI requires a robust IT infrastructure, network architecture, and data framework which can support the development and deployment of AI models at scale. AI automation and operation platforms will solve business problems and run projects from conception to production. According to the Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report, 62% of organizations plan to increase spending on AI, including people, processes, and technology. By overcoming challenges and following best practices such as identifying objectives, choosing the right AI tools, and analysing the performance, organizations can develop an AI strategy that delivers real business value while mitigating risks and ensuring ethical use of the technology.

With the emergence of Generative AI, new business opportunities will be open for exploration to help with higher-level of decision-making. This will allow us to effectively reach more customers, and provide better outcomes at the workplace, along with a profound potential to automate complex processes, improve customer interactions and unlock new possibilities with better machine intelligence

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image