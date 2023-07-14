AI Appreciation Day: AI has become a key component of a company’s growth roadmap

By Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

The adoption rate of AI in India has been growing consistently, especially in sectors like healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report stated that 59% of Indian businesses are currently investing or exploring the feasibility of investing in AI, Machine Learning and advanced analytics to advance innovation for their growth. AI has been simplifying crucial business processes and helping enterprises boost their analytics, strengthen the value chain, and make business processes cost-effective while improving customer experience.

For any business with a digital-first approach, AI has become a key component of their growth roadmap. This underlines the need for developing a sound AI strategy—moving from AI-possible to AI-proven—encompassing technology, people, and processes. With automation and security, AI has the capability to accelerate digital transformation enabling faster time-to-market, improved customer experiences, and an unmatched efficiency.

The successful adoption of AI requires a robust IT infrastructure, network architecture, and data framework which can support the development and deployment of AI models at scale. AI automation and operation platforms will solve business problems and run projects from conception to production. According to the Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report, 62% of organizations plan to increase spending on AI, including people, processes, and technology. By overcoming challenges and following best practices such as identifying objectives, choosing the right AI tools, and analysing the performance, organizations can develop an AI strategy that delivers real business value while mitigating risks and ensuring ethical use of the technology.

With the emergence of Generative AI, new business opportunities will be open for exploration to help with higher-level of decision-making. This will allow us to effectively reach more customers, and provide better outcomes at the workplace, along with a profound potential to automate complex processes, improve customer interactions and unlock new possibilities with better machine intelligence