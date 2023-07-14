Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  AI Appreciation Day Commentary: The World is AI-Driven

AI Appreciation Day Commentary: The World is AI-Driven

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Guest Blogs
By Express Computer
0 3

By Puneet Gupta, Vice President, and Managing Director at NetApp India/SAARC

AI Appreciation Day (16 July) is here, and we in the tech industry have much to be thankful for.

The technology has progressed tremendously in the last year, with many more promises and growth opportunities on the horizon. NetApp’s recent Cloud Complexity Report, for instance, found that 56% of Asia Pacific tech executives expect half or more of their cloud deployments to be supported by AI-driven applications by 2030.

There are three broad areas where we see AI making a big contribution:

1. Driving intelligence at the edge 

The amount of data generated by smart edge devices and a large number of ingestion points can overwhelm compute, storage and networks at the edge. AI can enable
edge-level analytics to process and selectively pass on data during ingest, create different tiers of data service, and speed up data movement.

2. Increasing performance at the core

The network core is the heart of organisations’ AI data pipeline, and it demands high I/O performance. There is room for AI to be deployed to preprocess data and feed the data to the neural networks for model training, removing performance bottlenecks and accelerating AI workloads.

3. Accelerating analysis in the cloud

AI and the cloud are natural bedfellows, with the cloud offering an ideal environment to develop AI workflows, run proofs of concept, and form a foundation to expand on. With the right guidance, more organisations can take advantage of this synergy going forward.

To unleash the full potential of AI, it will be essential for organisations to build a data pipeline or fabric that spans across on-premises, hosted data centre and hyperscaler cloud, with real time visibility and manageability. This will let organisations harness all available information in real time and ultimately, maximise business impact.

The future of AI is dazzling, with many more applications expected to emerge over the next year that we don’t yet envision today. Hold on tight for an exhilarating ride.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image