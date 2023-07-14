Celebrating the Power of Artificial Intelligence on AI Appreciation Day: July 16th

Every year, July 16th is celebrated as AI Appreciation Day. We share with you some perspectives from industry leaders on the incredible achievements and transformative impact that AI has brought to our world. From revolutionizing industries to shaping our daily lives, AI continues to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities

By Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG

As Lenovo ISG unlocks the transformative power of AI, we’re investing $1 billion over 3 years to expand our AI-ready portfolio, servers and services. From finance to smart cities, retail to healthcare, let’s help organizations of all sizes deploy applications like generative AI for scalable decision-making.

Through the Lenovo AI Innovators program, we’ve already delivered 150+ turnkey solutions and partnered with 45+ ISVs. Our $100 million commitment here aims to empower more ISVs and businesses with AI, large language models, and immersive metaverse simulations. With the motto of smarter technology for all, we want to bring AI from the lab to scale, offer cutting-edge capabilities such as computer vision and virtual assistants and enable the intelligent transformation of businesses at every stage. Whether it’s our ThinkEdge servers that bring AI wherever data is created, or our TruScale Infrastructure as a Service for AI workloads, we’re here to help solve humanity’s greatest challenges. Let’s embrace AI’s potential to shape a smarter India.

Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, Norton

AI can be both a method for carrying out cyberattacks as well as a way to protect against them. With the expansion of tools such as ChatGPT, attackers can more easily generate human-like text to carry out their social engineering attacks, which rely on tricking someone into giving up confidential information. By playing on people’s emotions and natural tendency to trust, social engineers are able to manipulate people into divulging sensitive information like passwords and bank account details. With ever growing frequency and sophistication of attacks, it grows harder for people to distinguish between legitimate and malicious communications. At Norton, we are innovating to help protect people from these ever-evolving threats, both through our products and services as well as by educating people about scams

Debdoot Mukherjee, Chief Data Scientist and Head of AI, Meesho

A day dedicated to recognizing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a day to be celebrated. On Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, we need to embrace the vast impact AI has on various industries and society, combined.

At Meesho, we uphold AI as a key catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and personalized experiences. Our firm conviction lies in utilizing the full potential of AI to empower millions of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India, thereby reshaping the future of e-commerce. We remain committed to leveraging AI comprehensively to enhance the e-commerce experience of millions of users in the country

Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Product Officer, Ozonetel

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed numerous aspects of our daily lives and is profoundly impacting the way businesses operate. With the release of ChatGPT and the transformative leap in large language models, enterprises are accelerating their plans to modernize customer experience (CX). Leaders within the CX domain will harness AI to analyze customer data, personalize interactions, and deepen customer engagement across various touchpoints. In contact centers, AI is automating routine tasks, augmenting human capabilities, and transforming the agent experience. AI-based tools such as speech analytics help brands uncover customer pain points and proactively resolve issues before they escalate.

Generative AI will make it possible for firms to respond faster to a wider range of user requests. It will also enable them to efficiently run targeted conversational marketing, sales, and customer service campaigns. This is just the beginning. Brands must build their roadmaps, planning how they will leverage AI to its full potential, so they can strategically deliver value to customers and create better experiences for them

Samanyou Garg, Founder & CEO, Writesonic

I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence, not just in India, but worldwide. It’s been an incredible journey witnessing how AI, often working unseen in the background, has revolutionized processes, making them more streamlined and efficient. From personalizing digital interactions to improving healthcare systems, AI’s impact has been profound and pervasive. But, we’re just at the dawn of this technological era. As we delve deeper into the AI frontier, its role will only become more intrinsic to our everyday lives, unlocking potential in unimaginable ways. As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, it’s also a moment to recognize our obligation to guide this powerful technology ethically, ensuring it continues to benefit all of society

Arvind Vaishnav, Head of Clinical Partnerships, Growth Region and Philips Innovation Campus, Bangalore

I strongly believe that in today’s healthcare landscape, integrating AI is no longer a choice, but a strategic imperative. AI is a powerful ally that can augment the capabilities of healthcare professionals and revolutionize patient care. In India, where population density and resource constraints pose significant challenges, AI presents an unparalleled opportunity to bridge the gaps and provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to all. From early disease detection to personalized treatment plans, AI can revolutionise approach to healthcare delivery. Further, AI can be used to harness the power of predictive analytics to identify high-risk individuals. It can also be used to streamline administrative tasks and optimize resource allocation, which frees up healthcare professionals to focus more on delivering care to patients. Having said this, to strengthen public and professional trust in AI in healthcare, technological advances need to go hand in hand with appropriate governance around data privacy, security, and the ethics of AI

Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO, AuthBridge

Technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate, and businesses that are harnessing the power of AI are at a distinct advantage. It’s evident how AI-powered solutions are enabling companies to optimise their processes, reduce overhead, decrease turnaround time, and improve profitability in the long run. At AuthBridge, we offer AI-driven solutions to enable a one-stop digital ecosystem for employee, customer, and business onboarding and verification needs. Much of our efforts have been dedicated to applying artificial intelligence and enabling liveness detection, document classification, OCR and biometric authentication for instant verifications. This has ensured we can detect anomalies in the most complex use cases in milliseconds. We have recently deployed AI models for due diligence of loan disbursals. We keep upgrading solutions built on AI-powered technology to manage today’s problems and help our clients navigate complex challenges.

Ram Singampalli, Chief Delivery Officer, Emids

As AI takes center stage globally, it stands at the precipice of revolutionizing our society, propelling us forward with unparalleled social and economic growth while opening new avenues of existence. Its impact is set to surpass even that of the internet, permeating every aspect of our lives and reaching every individual. With responsible and equitable application, AI has the potential to lead humanity into a new era of progress.

The advent of Generative AI promises transformative changes across various industries and disciplines, empowering individuals, and businesses alike to create and access, sparking a wave of productivity enhancements. It will also play a pivotal role in transforming healthcare, offering immense opportunities to improve patient outcomes, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline medical processes. By striking a balance between technological advancements and human expertise, AI can usher a new era in healthcare delivery, making it more efficient, accurate, and patient-centered. In future, healthcare services will be more affordable and accessible based on advances brought by AI.

As AI evolves rapidly, navigating its power requires careful consideration. Yet, it is undeniable that future generations will marvel at how we once lived without the transformative capabilities of AI. Responsible adoption, with a focus on fairness and ethics, will be key to unlocking its full potential and ensuring that its benefits are accessible to all.

The widespread adoption of AI, including Generative AI, will drive unprecedented advancements, reshape industries, and solve complex challenges. This exciting journey combines human ingenuity with artificial intelligence to co-create a future beyond imagination. Together, we can shape this AI-powered world, paving the way for progress, prosperity, and a brighter future for generations to come

AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Officer, RFPIO

From the inception of fire to the brilliance of smartphones, the human history is marked with innovations that have upended civilizations, reshaping our lives in unimaginable ways. We are on the cusp of the next technological revolution, the dawning age of artificial intelligence – an invention that, in retrospect, may leave us wondering how we existed pre-AI.

The technological trail we’ve blazed, studded with milestones like the wheel, electricity, and the internet, has always been an upward trajectory, nudging us towards progress. These tools, crafted by human ingenuity, were extensions of our faculties. Yet, now we’re on the precipice of a new paradigm, where technology doesn’t just augment, but could emulate, our intellectual capacities. And it is only natural for us to feel apprehensive.

Certainly, technology’s duality is undeniable – a nurturing fire can also turn into a destructive force. However, its beneficial uses have always outweighed the nefarious, a pattern we have the power to ensure continues.

As a species marked by resilience, resourcefulness, and creativity, we will channel the might of AI to further elevate humanity. By relinquishing the mundane to our AI counterparts, we will unshackle ourselves, unlocking a new era of human fulfillment and enjoyment

Raja Poladi, Head of India Development Center, SpringML, Inc.

AI is not just a shiny toy that every organisation is eager to hold their hands on. AI is the gateway for a brighter future that would impact every aspect of human endeavor to build a better world. We can see a clear example of this with SpringML’s pothole detection project for the City of Memphis. We worked closely with them to not only identify 75% more potholes but also reduce city claim costs for damage due to unaddressed potholes, resulting in significant savings for the city. This also helped Memphis create safer neighborhoods that will be more attractive to businesses and home buyers.

PwC UK and Microsoft predict that by 2030, the use of AI for sustainable technologies could add up to USD $5.2 trillion to the world economy. AI is significantly changing every industry and I believe we are just getting started

Michael P. Morris, Co-Founder, Torc

In the ecosystem of software development, the adoption of workplace AI is already having a positive effect on daily operations, but its impact on recruitment, productivity and talent management hasn’t yet come close to being realized. Finding ways for AI to enhance hiring and worker experience, as well as reward culture and performance gains, will translate directly to better future of work environments and bottom-line returns. Adding intelligent technologies is about augmenting human resources and providing greater opportunities to innovate. AI’s promise is not about replacing people and eliminating jobs — AI complements and speeds a person’s capabilities and communication mediums to efficiently and cost-effectively improve worker and customer experience, the products created, and ultimately higher satisfaction for an entire talent network

Karthikeyan Sridossan, Executive Vice President – Strategy & Growth, Indium Software

In the era of exponential growth driven by transformative technologies, AI has emerged as an indispensable ally for businesses. With the rapid growth of Generative AIs such as ChatGPT, Bard, DeepMind, etc., businesses are ready to harness the true potential of AI, which is believed to transcend boundaries and ride the future waves of disruption. Coupled with a modern data stack and traditional NLP engines for pre-processing, governed by Responsible AI principles, Generative AI can unleash limitless possibilities driving enterprise agenda through technology. Witnessing the evolving trend of customers across industries experimenting several business use cases in this space, it is evident that “the future is already here

Nishant Rajawat, Founder, Cybernetyx & Bird AI

In an era where AI shapes nearly every aspect of our lives, at Bird AI, we are leveraging this disruptive technology to transform business collaboration. We are designing ‘people-first’ AI solutions that seamlessly unify physical and virtual workspaces, turning any display into an interactive platform with just a tap. Our AI features like real-time transcription and intelligent search allow teams to focus on tasks that truly matter, enhancing productivity and driving growth. Through data-driven insights, we empower businesses to make informed decisions, ensuring their readiness for the future. At Bird AI, we believe that collaboration AI solutions will unlock unexplored avenues of efficiency and profitability, bringing a new level of synergy and dynamism to the way businesses operate

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India

In the pursuit of business excellence and the realization of corporate strategy, it is essential to acknowledge the role of unconscious biases and ethical considerations in the deployment of AI technologies. As we witness a significant shift in the landscape of work, it becomes crucial for organizations to recognize the potential biases embedded within AI systems and algorithms, reflecting the societal shortcomings that exist. As leaders, we must take responsibility for navigating and managing the trust gap that arises with the advent of disruptive technologies.

The utilization of Big Data and AI algorithms has shown a tendency to perpetuate biases, resulting in unfair outcomes. It is imperative for organizations to embrace transparency and establish mechanisms to identify and mitigate these biases. By fostering fluency and understanding of AI among our workforce, we can promote ethical decision-making and prevent the reinforcement of discriminatory practices.

AI possesses transformative potential that can revolutionize industries, address global challenges, and shape the future of work. However, to effectively harness its capabilities, we must collaborate with AI while recognizing the importance of human interpretation and contextual understanding. This necessitates a harmonious integration of AI’s task automation and probabilistic recommendations with the expertise and judgment of our human employees.

On this AI Appreciation Day, let us reflect on our long-term AI strategic intent and evaluate how AI enhances decision-making at every level. We should emphasize outcomes that go beyond traditional measures of return on investment, focusing on fairness, transparency, and the reduction of biases. By doing so, we can position AI as an essential component of our digital transformation strategy, emphasizing the collaborative potential between humans and AI in achieving innovative and ethically superior corporate outcomes.”

Prashant Kashyap, Co-Founder and COO, Connect and Heal

AI has revolutionized healthcare by enhancing speed and efficiency. This advancement has enabled faster delivery of patient outcomes and has transformed the patient journey. With pre-consultation data analysis, AI has empowered doctors with insights and additional time, revolutionizing patient care for comprehensive and personalized attention. In addition, AI has improved the claims process, ensuring a seamless patient journey. We are witnessing a healthcare revolution driven by AI’s transformative power, unlocking untapped potential and paving the way for a brighter future of healthcare excellence

Advait Kumar, Co-Founder, Boon

AI: The “Elder Wand” of this contemporary world with immense potential. This tool has the capacity to augment and accelerate humanity’s efforts towards the Sustainable Development Goals at an unprecedented level. At Boon, we are pioneering an AI-based transformative ZeroMileWater technology that delivers clean drinking water with zero plastic and water wastage.

AI possesses immense potential but needs to be wielded responsibly. Just as the Elder Wand required a skilled and ethical wizard to utilize its power for good, AI necessitates the guidance of responsible innovators, policymakers, and society as a whole. By drawing strong ethical boundaries, we can harness the full potential of AI and use it to cast the spell Wingardium Leviosa to lift growth, productivity, and sustainability!

Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO, MADverse Music

From streamlined production workflows to enhanced audio quality and comprehensive music release and promotion platforms like Madverse, AI+ music tech is complementing the careers of artists at every stage. Going forward, it will provide them with direction and support, including Dolby’s artist-centric AI for mastering and upcoming stable diffusion tech creating visual arts for their tracks. All in all, it has paved the way for a seamless and immersive music experience, benefiting both artists and listeners alike.

Manan Joshi, Co-founder & Director, Excellent Publicity

At Excellent Publicity, we understand the importance of Artificial Intelligence in fueling innovation and uniting brands. AI is revolutionizing the advertising industry by allowing us to deliver more impactful and consumer-centric experiences. Using AI, we can analyze a wide range of consumer insights, such as preferences, behaviors, and purchasing habits, which allows us to create more relevant campaigns for the targeted audiences. Furthermore, AI enables us to optimize advertising campaigns in order to maximize engagement and ROI. By leveraging AI, businesses can streamline and automate their processes, saving both time and resources. AI enables brands to provide instant consumer support, improve the user experience, boost customer satisfaction, and optimize ad spending to increase conversions. Different companies from various industries can now collaborate by utilizing AI-generated analysis to create strategies that are relevant to the evolving demands of consumers.

Mayank Gupta, Co-founder & COO, Zopper

Artificial Intelligence is already making an impact in the Insurtech segment by triggering the right insurance offerings in terms of personalised pricing, seamless access and product design. Like an evolving basket of personalised choices, AI further enables the right life cycle stage to impact a consumer’s purchase decision. Let’s say a consumer purchases air tickets on a travel portal. AI prompts the consumer to opt for travel insurance at a certain price point in sync with the consumer’s spending pattern. Clearly, data and AI have mapped out a logical reasoning to interlink how the consumer is spending and is likely to spend on different touchpoints. With the right product positioning at the right lifecycle stage, embedded insurance is clearly evolving to become a preferred digital choice.

Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co

Recent advances in artificial intelligence/ AI have resulted in meteoric rise in use of AI based tools by organisations across sectors. With launch of new generative AI models such as OpenAI’s Chat-GPT, Google’s ‘Bard’, Midjourney Inc’s ‘Midjourney’, Adobe’s ‘Firefly’, and other generative AI models for public, the adoption of AI has rapidly increased across various sectors and applications. There is no doubt that AI is set to transform the way any business operates. Business leaders across sectors are increasingly investing in adoption of AI based tools, that can enhance efficiency by automating routine tasks, analyse data, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. The future of AI is certainly bright. However, the current nascent AI landscape has some inherent challenges, for example risks of data security, issues around ownership of AI-generated works, inherent AI bias in terms of producing biased or inaccurate results given the output of an AI tool depends on the data sets it is trained on, etc.

The Indian Government is also cognizant of developments in the AI sector. For example, the MEITY and the NITI Aayog have published reports on AI. The Government has set its aim at “making AI in India” and “making AI work for India” and has announced creation of three centers of excellence which will conduct interdisciplinary research, develop applications and problem solutions. Further, in its recent dialogue with stakeholders, MEITY also indicated that the proposed new Digital India Act, which will overhaul the regulation of the Internet in India, will have AI as a key area of regulation. Given we are still in the early stages of AI adoption, stakeholder engagement in the AI value-chain is vital for developing a safe and user-harm free landscape of adopting AI

Sangeet Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Addverb

AI continues to shape and revolutionize our lives in unimaginable ways, spanning across various industries such as healthcare, transportation, finance, and entertainment. As we celebrate the remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, we recognize its transformative impact on supply chain and warehouse automation. At Addverb, we have implemented AI through our robots and automation system, to transform traditional warehouses into autonomous distribution centres, by optimising different aspects like storage, picking,sorting, and shipping of goods. Convergence of AI and human expertise creates a powerful synergy, resulting in lower operational costs, higher productivity & accuracy and also enhancing worker safety

Lokesh Nigam, Co-founder and Director, Kognoz

Artificial intelligence is an expansive field with profound implications, especially in human resource management. HR departments increasingly rely on AI to inform decisions related to hiring, employee development, and retention. On this AI Appreciation Day, Kognoz celebrates the transformative impact of AI in talent acquisition. By harnessing cutting-edge conversational intelligence, we have revolutionized traditional hiring methods. Our platform empowers client companies, delivering unmatched efficiency, cost savings, and a competitive advantage. With advanced AI capabilities, we provide a leading-edge solution that optimizes the hiring process and outperforms competitors. Let’s honor the incredible potential of AI to revolutionize talent acquisition and unlock boundless opportunities for organizations worldwide