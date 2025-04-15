Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nihilent announces Emoscape – A new era Emotion AI engine inspired by ancient wisdom

Nihilent announces Emoscape – A new era Emotion AI engine inspired by ancient wisdom

News
By Express Computer
L. C. Singh, Founder of Nihilent
0 13

Nihilent Ltd has announced Emoscape, a pioneering Emotion AI engine that marks a significant leap in the integration of emotional science and advanced technology. Rooted in India’s ancient emotional frameworks and powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Emoscape redefines how emotions can be understood, measured and applied across sectors.

Emoscape is the first AI platform globally capable of detecting and interpreting emotions based on the nine classical emotion frameworks articulated in the Natyashastra (science behind drama), an ancient treatise on human behaviour and performance. Using 3D motion capture and advanced AI algorithms, the platform maps subtle body movements to determine emotional states with remarkable precision. It is non-invasive, requiring no wires, sensors, or manual input—only a camera—making it both accessible and adaptable for use in healthcare, education, sports, marketing, corporate well-being and more.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. L. C. Singh, Founder of Nihilent, said: “At Nihilent, we have always believed that technology should serve a higher human purpose. With Emoscape, we are introducing a new dimension to artificial intelligence—one that recognises and respects the emotional core of human interaction. This platform represents a convergence of classical Indian emotional theory and contemporary AI innovation. The Natyashastra, which has shaped our understanding of emotions for centuries, now finds renewed relevance in technology-led applications that can reshape how industries engage with human emotions. Whether in healthcare, education, sports, or workplace wellness; Emoscape brings clarity, empathy and emotional awareness to the forefront of digital interaction.”

Emoscape has been purpose-built for professionals – clinicians, educators, performance coaches, marketers and leadership consultants who depend on emotional context to make better, more informed decisions. Key Features of Emoscape:

  • AI-powered recognition of nine core human emotions
  • Non-invasive, contactless technology
  • Analysis of emotional states and traits

Endorsing its relevance, Dr. Mohan Agashe, noted psychiatrist, actor and academician, said: “As a psychiatrist, I have observed emotions, and as an actor, I have lived them. In my experience, Emoscape can be a valuable asset to modern science upon proper application.”

Emoscape brings to life a unique convergence of ancient wisdom and emotion AI. It reflects Nihilent’s broader vision of creating meaningful, human-centric technologies that not only solve problems but elevate human connections. Announced under the brand identity statement “When Emotions Face You” and the tagline “Where Emotions Are Revealed”, Emoscape represents a bold shift toward emotional visibility in the digital age.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image