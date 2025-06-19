NIXI day: Empowering India’s Internet since 2003

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) celebrates NIXI Day, marking over two decades of dedicated service to the nation. Since its inception, NIXI has quietly powered India’s digital growth, building the foundational infrastructure that keeps us connected every day.

Established on June 19th, 2003, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), NIXI was created with a clear purpose: to keep India’s internet traffic local, efficient, and secure. Over the years, this vision has grown into a vital national mission that continues to support India’s journey toward a digitally confident future.

Most people enjoy apps and content online without thinking about the systems working behind the scenes. NIXI is the invisible force making it all possible, reducing delays, improving stability during emergencies, and protecting the data that powers essential services like banking, education, and healthcare.

Today, NIXI operates 77 Internet Exchange Points across India. These exchange points ensure that domestic internet traffic remains within the country. Keeping traffic local results in faster speeds, stronger security, and smoother digital experiences for everyone.

But beyond speed, it is about trust and reliability. In times of cyber threats, cable disruptions, or natural disasters, NIXI’s strong infrastructure helps keep India online and resilient Through its IRINN division, NIXI is also leading India’s transition to IPv6, a critical step toward a future filled with smart devices, intelligent systems, and seamless digital access.

NIXI is helping Indians shape their digital identity as well. With domain names .IN and .भारत, individuals and businesses can build a presence that reflects their language, culture, and roots.

All of this contributes to a larger goal of creating a digitally empowered and self-reliant India. By ensuring that Indian data stays within Indian systems and promoting secure internet practices such as Resource Public Key Infrastructure, NIXI is strengthening both the credibility and independence of the country’s digital presence.

Equally important, NIXI is making the internet more inclusive. By supporting local internet service providers and expanding access in underserved regions, it is helping more communities come online. During the COVID pandemic, NIXI’s stable network ensured that India stayed connected and continued to move forward.

Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI, shared: “As we celebrate NIXI Day, we renew our commitment to the mission. A resilient internet is the foundation of a resilient India. Our aim is to ensure that India’s internet remains local in its routing, global in its credibility, and fully prepared for the future.”

As India embraces technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, fifth-generation mobile networks, and quantum innovation, the need for a strong and smart digital foundation becomes even more important.

NIXI’s roadmap includes:

Smart, AI-powered traffic routing

Disaster-resilient IXPs in underserved geographies

Deeper collaboration with global internet governance bodies

Boosting vernacular domain adoption to drive grassroots inclusion

As we celebrate NIXI Day, it is worth reflecting on a simple question. How often do we think about the systems that keep us connected, especially when everything else comes to a stop?

NIXI is that silent and dependable force. With its carefully built framework and people-first vision, it is creating an internet that is faster, safer, more inclusive, and deeply rooted in India.

It is unlocking new opportunities, strengthening participation in the digital economy, and helping India take confident steps into the future.

In today’s connected world, resilience is not a luxury. For a growing nation, it is the bridge between ambition and achievement. NIXI continues to stand strong at the core of that bridge.