NoBroker collaborates with Google Cloud to launch its conversation AI platform – ConvoZen.AI

ConvoZen.AI, NoBroker’s groundbreaking conversational AI platform, has partnered with Google Cloud to empower businesses to seamlessly manage their Customer Engagements with AI, enhancing Quality, Compliance, Sales, and Support. Google Cloud’s AI Infrastructure has enabled ConvoZen.AI to build and serve a series of custom models to empower businesses to drive outcomes like Agent Performance Management, Customer Insights and Contact Centre Automations with AI. These models are optimised for cost-performance at scale and are trained from millions of complex customer scenarios that NoBroker handles. The platform plugs in with all customer engagement channels including calls, meetings, chats and social media to enable businesses to leverage GenAI led automations in customer conversations.

ConvoZen also enables businesses to effortlessly create real-time voice and non-voice bots for multilingual customer interactions, by leveraging the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure and Gemini. The platform also provides SDKs for developers to build their own customer experiences across use cases like Lead Qualification, Customer Support Automation and Lending Collections.

The platform also plugs in with Social media channels to enable automatic routing, ticket management and feedback insights for businesses with AI. Commenting on the partnership, Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud, India said “Our partnership with ConvoZen.AI has been instrumental in scaling the platform and demonstrating the transformative power of AI and ML for businesses. We are positive the success of ConvoZen.AI will help platforms boost their operational efficiency and business performances.

“Providing top-notch customer service has been integral to NoBroker, and we have been very aspirational about leveraging AI across all aspects of customer interactions and ConvoZen has been instrumental in enabling our operations. We built this internally for scaling up our support, quality and compliance and eventually extended the capabilities to AI driven social media reputation management, sales performance tracking and automated voice bots. We rolled out the solution to businesses outside NoBroker and the impact has been tremendous. Our partnership with Google Cloud has enabled us to refine it into a state-of-the-art SaaS solution that transforms how businesses engage with their customers. It now processes more than 12000+ hours of customer calls & 1.2 Lakh chat sessions on a daily basis. It is already being used by more than a dozen customers across industries like Lending, Insurance, Edutech & Ecommerce,” said Akhil Gupta, Cofounder and CPTO, NoBroker.