Nutanix Reaffirms Asia Commitment with New Regional Office in Singapore

Nutanix officially opened the doors to its new Singapore-based Asia Regional Office, as part of its continuing investment in the region. Located at Suntec Tower 1 in the heart of the city, the new facility is capable of housing 120 staff to meet the company’s rapidly growing workforce. Dedicated to providing the most modern workplace environment focused on employee engagement, productivity, creativity and customer experience, the Suntec office will be Nutanix’s flagship facility in the region.

The new office was officially opened by Nutanix Global Chief Financial Officer, Duston Williams. Overlooking the Singapore city skyline from the 31st floor office, Williams said: “This opening marks yet another step in our ongoing commitment to Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific – and demonstrates our confidence and aspirations for the future. Asia Pacific’s dynamism and growth matches our own, so it’s only natural that our new regional home should be in one of the region’s most successful states.”

The open floor facility includes an employee café – with free food, a common benefit in all Nutanix offices, refresh zones that include a pool table, air hockey and a library. There is also a dedicated training centre and collaboration lounge where both staff and customers can get hands on with Nutanix’s latest technologies

Designed around neighbourhood seating, the new workplace supports a flexible, agile environment, promotes collaboration and reduces costs to the organization. If that wasn’t enough, the facility will also have eco-friendly credentials: it is currently undergoing certification by LEED: the most widely used green building rating system and a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

Matt Young, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at Nutanix added “This workplace is designed for a high growth, fast paced, digital future and embraces all the freedom, flexibility and simplicity that we provide to our customers. We now have one the most advanced offices, in the world’s most dynamic region. We are all thrilled at the opportunities ahead.”

The Singapore office is yet another one in a series of office expansions for the enterprise cloud leader. Nutanix has recently opened a new Tokyo facility and expanded its India operations in Ahmedabad and Pune, India bringing its regional presence to 25 offices in 13 countries.

