Okta and Palo Alto Networks unify AI-driven security to fight identity attacks

As attacks grow more sophisticated and demand real-time response, verifying who accesses data and from what device has become essential to protecting it. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced an expanded partnership with new integrations to deliver a unified security architecture, enabling customers to automate threat response, secure application access on any device, and reduce security roadblocks.

The native integration between Okta Workforce Identity and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser creates a new conditional access method to restrict access to SSO apps by using only the secure browser. A second integration between Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI and Palo Alto Networks AI-driven Cortex® SecOps platform provides organisations with a unified view of identity-related risks across their entire attack surface. This integration extends to Cortex XSIAM® and Cortex XDR®, creating a comprehensive response to the most advanced attacks.

Swapna Bapat, Managing Director and Vice President, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, said “India’s digital economy is powered by a patchwork of devices and a workforce that connects from everywhere. With the extension of this partnership, we are pairing Okta’s identity intelligence with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-first security platform to make it easier for organisations to enforce zero-trust principles consistently and at scale. And with secure browsing baked in, they can neutralise credential-based threats in real time; all without any additional operational overhead.”

“Today, AI-powered cyberattacks are accelerating alongside rapid digitisation, with identity becoming one of the most targeted attack surfaces. Traditional, siloed security tools simply can’t keep up. That’s why our expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks is so critical,” said Shakeel Khan, Regional Vice President & Country Manager, Okta India. “By putting identity at the core and combining ‘AI with AI’, we’re delivering smarter, faster, and more unified protection. This enhances visibility, simplifies operations, and enables secure, context-aware access, helping businesses stay ahead of evolving threats. It’s Okta’s partner-first strategy in action, built for the scale and speed of India’s digital economy.”

These two new integrations help provide a clear, integrated path for joint customers to confidently secure their operations while reducing costs and complexity:

Securing Access on Any Device: With Okta Workforce Identity and Prisma® Access Browser, enterprises now have a critical layer of defense for web-based activity. Employees can now securely access corporate web applications and data from managed or unmanaged devices without compromising enterprise security. Users will benefit from a secure, consistent, seamless, and fast browsing experience, while security teams gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application usage.

With Okta Workforce Identity and Prisma® Access Browser, enterprises now have a critical layer of defense for web-based activity. Employees can now securely access corporate web applications and data from managed or unmanaged devices without compromising enterprise security. Users will benefit from a secure, consistent, seamless, and fast browsing experience, while security teams gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application usage. Unified Identity Threat Detection and Automated Response: The integration of Okta’s Identity Threat Protection solution with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR enables dynamic enforcement of additional authentication for risky access and user activity. It triggers immediate, automated responses to threats such as revoking user access, ending active sessions, and quarantining endpoints.

“CISOs are clear: to move at pace with the threat landscape, security teams need integrated platforms, not just more solutions. With the rapid adoption of cloud services, SaaS applications, remote work, and now the advent of AI, organisations are being challenged by added complexity and gaps in security tools,” said Maxine Holt, Vice President, Enterprise & Channel Research at Omdia. “By unifying their offerings, Okta and Palo Alto Networks are helping customers streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve coverage of the attack surface.”