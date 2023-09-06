ONDC CEO T Koshy Underlines the Importance of Trust and Governance Mechanism in Digital Commerce

T Koshy, CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), spoke about ONDC’s role in governance and trust building in the digital commerce ecosystem in a trialogue with Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited and Mr. Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 (GFF 2023) today. The discussion centred on the potential of digital commerce in India and the opportunities and challenges it posed for economic growth.

On building a trusted national infrastructure and maintaining governance in the absence of a traditional ‘regulator’, T Koshy emphasized that, “ONDC comes in as a network administrator. We facilitate a lot more transparency on how network participants connect with each other. At ONDC, we have put together certain mechanisms that every participant has to adhere to, irrespective of their size. Our legally binding network participant agreement is watertight and has to be signed by each partner registering on our platform. The ‘Network Policies” which are essentially the rules of participation for all ecosystem players are continuously evolved collaboratively with representatives of the ecosystem players are an inherent component of the Network Participant Agreement. Finally, the buyers and sellers agree on terms and conditions for the transaction though a digitally signed contract.

Joining the conversation, Sethi spoke on the specifications that were considered when building technology for ONDC, “When building for ONDC, two aspects were considered. The Gateway and the system for reconciliation and settlement. Since ONDC was democratising digital commerce, privacy and trust by design and equal access was a priority.”

Closing the discussion, Koshy shared his vision on ONDC, and remarked that every product or service that was catalogueable should be integrated into the ONDC Network.

