Onnivation appoints Henry Issac M as Vice President of Sales

Read Article

Onnivation, a pioneer in driving digital transformation for Indian conglomerates using the best of Israeli deep-tech ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Henry Issac M as Vice President of Sales.

Henry brings over two decades of experience in sales and has held various key positions, across Fortune 500 companies including Salesforce, Oracle, and HP, and played a key role in their growth in India. His wealth of experience in managing customers and businesses, along with a strong understanding of the technology landscape in India, is a huge value add to Onnivation and its stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Saket Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner, Onnivation said, “Over the last few years Onnivation has had a very challenging and rewarding ride with the Zero to One journey. I am really thrilled to have Henry come on board to help us get to the next level. He will be closely working with me on strategically guiding the company and will also be spearheading some of our key initiatives on driving growth for our partner companies.”

Henry has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and the partner ecosystem. He also has experience in managing customers from value added distributors and OEM’s, both in sales and services, from across the country. Henry’s strong winning attitude and personality will complement and enhance Onnivation’s ability to meet the needs of its customers as it continues to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace.

Since its inception in 2016, Onnivation has entered into JV’s with 15+ Israeli companies in the areas of Data, Cloud, Security & Adtech, and helped them scale their business in India. It counts some of the largest corporates and tech unicorns as customers. The company is now in the process of setting up the first India Israel focused fund where it will be investing in deep tech Israeli companies and help them scale in India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]