Ameyo launches collections voice bot for lenders

Ameyo, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of collections voice bot to enable lenders to increase loan collection calls to maximise customer coverage.

With the moratorium ending on Aug 31, lenders are looking to improve their collection speed and coverage. Hiring and training new agents to address this temporary spike in the collection calls will be time-consuming and expensive while burdening existing agents with additional calls will lead to inefficient operations. This lack of flexibility makes it highly inefficient to increase customer coverage for collections calls.

The collections voice bot can help automate a few collection process tasks by defining custom call flows. It can then make collection calls in the human-like language, including 10 Indian languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Personalized and contextual conversations with the ability to transfer calls to a human agent for complex queries improves collection calls efficiency. Ameyo offers ‘pay as you go’ payment model to reduce the CAPEX costs and scale in a cost-effective way as per the business requirement.

“NPAs are expected to rise in the aftermath of the pandemic, and lenders are looking at cost-effective solutions to increase the customer coverage and conversions of collections calls. Ameyo’s Collections Bot will help lenders to increase the speed of customer coverage while also improving the success rate of collections calls with personalised and contextual conversations”, said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, and Global Sales and Marketing Head at Ameyo.

Ameyo has provided debt collection solutions to many BFSI brands, including HDFC Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, FE CREDIT, and many more. Ameyo offers enterprise-grade security with its PCI DSS compliant public cloud environments across India, APAC, Africa & ME. In Addition to being PCI DSS compliant, Ameyo is also ISO 27001 & ISO 27018 certified.

With over 17 years of experience in offering customer engagement solutions, Ameyo is trusted by over 2000+ brands across 60+ countries.

