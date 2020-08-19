Telefónica Deutschland selects Tech Mahindra to support efficient network and services operations

Read Article

Telecommunications provider Telefónica Deutschland and Tech Mahindra Ltd, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, have agreed on a strategic cooperation in the network and services operations segment. Telefónica Deutschland selected Tech Mahindra for its network and services operations in addition to further develop 5G, artificial intelligence and machine learning use cases.

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telefónica Deutschland, said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership with Tech Mahindra. We are supported by a globally experienced service provider to consistently drive forward the development of our network and services operations, thus leading to further enhancement of 5G, artificial intelligence and data analysis use cases”.

Vikram Nair, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Tech Mahindra, said, “This strategic partnership strengthens our long-standing relationship with Telefónica, in which we support the company in realizing its vision of becoming the ‘Mobile Customer and Digital Champion’ by 2022. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is strongly committed to 5G, the network of the future, and focuses on technology-driven innovation for digital transformation. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and deliver real value and quality to our customers.”

