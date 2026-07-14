Payoneer expands India presence with new Gurugram innovation hub 

Payoneer announced the opening of its new innovation hub in Gurugram, serving as a key centre for technology development and business operations. The Gurugram hub is currently home to teams spanning engineering, go-to-market, and Workforce Management, with plans to continue growing as Payoneer invests in innovation and global growth.

The Gurugram hub will play a central role in advancing Payoneer’s AI capabilities, bringing together engineering, product, data, AI, compliance technology, workforce management, commercial, and operational teams to accelerate innovation and build core platform capabilities and AI-enabled experiences. This work will strengthen Payoneer’s global enterprise marketplaces payout capabilities while supporting the cross-border payments and operational needs of businesses operating in India and around the world.

Payoneer chose Gurugram for its exceptional engineering and AI talent, as well as its ability to enable seamless collaboration across time zones and with teams around the globe. The hub will support around-the-clock product development, helping to accelerate innovation for customers worldwide.

Oren Ryngler, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Payoneer, said, “India is central to how we’re building Payoneer’s future. As we work towards becoming an AI-native company, the work happening in Gurugram will directly shape our global platform. This hub is where we’re building key capabilities for our enterprise marketplace clients, financial services and workforce management, and expanding the next generation of our core capabilities. Gurugram is central to our worldwide innovation strategy – not a support site – and I’m excited about what our teams will build here.”

Gaurav Gupta, SVP and Platform Site Leader – India, Payoneer, added, “India is both a critical growth market and where we’re building core Platform capabilities that serve our customers globally. India today combines one of the world’s deepest pools of fintech and AI engineering talent, making it uniquely positioned for this moment as AI moves from experimentation to enterprise deployment. We’re attracting elite AI and engineering experts here to solve complex problems at scale, allowing us to stay close to our customers while accelerating innovation for businesses around the world.”

Payoneer continues to expand its presence in one of the world’s fastest growing business ecosystems. As Indian entrepreneurs and businesses increasingly operate across multiple markets, currencies and regulatory environments, they need financial infrastructure built for global growth. With its in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator and recent acquisitions, including Skuad (now Payoneer Workforce Management), Payoneer is positioned to support businesses with localised offerings backed by global capabilities and deep market understanding.