Payswiff and PhonePe partner to enable a seamless payment experience for merchants

Payswiff, a leading payment solution provider today announced that it has partnered with PhonePe, India’s fastest growing payments platform. As part of the association, PhonePe will be made available as a payment option on Payswiff’s POS/mPOS terminals across their entire merchant base. Payswiff merchants will be able to conveniently accept payments from consumers through multiple instruments including UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, PhonePe wallet as well as external wallets.

With over 1.5 lakh devices deployed with merchants in the Enterprise and SMB space, Payswiff has significant reach in the country with presence across over 1320 locations. Working with PhonePe will allow Payswiff merchants to offer a seamless payment experience to their consumers.

Speaking on the partnership, Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Head of Offline Organised Business at PhonePe said, “PhonePe’s offline payment solutions are extremely fast and simple. Shop owners/cashiers do not require extensive training in using our solutions while ensuring quick and seamless payments for their customers. Payswiff is growing fast, building a notable reach in the offline merchant space and we are happy to associate with them. Together we can enable faster adoption of digital payments across the country.”

On the partnership, Anil Bharadwaj, Chief Commercial Officer, Payswiff said, “Payswiff is very excited to partner with PhonePe. The partnership will empower our current and new merchants to embrace digital payment solutions and transform their businesses.”

PhonePe is currently accepted at over 3 million offline retail outlets and kirana stores as well as at over 100 top online merchants in India. PhonePe also has a merchant app to facilitate end-to-end control for merchants on the payment process, including transaction confirmation and reconciliation.

