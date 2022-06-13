PayU revamped its health insurance policy for its LGBTQ community members

Express Computer


PayU recently revamped its insurance policy to cover same-sex partners, Hormone Therapy & Gender Affirmation Surgery. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, PayU has zero-tolerance & strict redressal of harassment of any form, and ensures all internal processes are gender neutral and inclusive of non-binary identities, whilst providing equal & open access to opportunities & resources to everyone.

Some PayU policies aimed at fostering inclusion & safety of LGBTQ community members are:

  • Hormone Therapy: PayU is supportive of every employee’s personal choices & life stages and has expanded its medical insurance policy to include hormone therapy for all employees.Gender reassignment surgery: PayU is respectful of every individual’s preferences & self-expression; and its recent insurance coverage now includes Gender Affirmation Surgery and pre & post care.

  • Equal Opportunity Employer: PayU has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation, gender, race, age, caste, appearance, life stage, language or other reasons. It recently upgraded its Equal Opportunity Employer policy, which reviews internal processes to ensure LGBTQ inclusiveness and that members of the community are fairly covered under all policies.

  • Gender Neutral People Practices: PayU is also ensuring expansion of all benefits & policies to cover same sex couples and live-in partners, with strict confidentiality & safety. It has a very robust Employee Assistance Program which is well equipped to enable a safe space for any discussion on any topic.

  • D&I Council: To ensure that accountability is not limited to people teams, PayU has formed a Global Diversity & Inclusion Council, with leaders representing various key businesses across geographies and headed by the global CEO, Laurent le Moal. To stay relevant in all the diverse markets & regions it operates in, every country has its own assigned Country Champion to lead local D&I Chapters, which helps PayU align its initiatives to local & regional nuances & employee needs.

PayU also recently appointed a Global DEI officer (Meghna Pal) to instrumentalize the D&I strategy & get more invested in this ever-evolving journey and are
Committed to getting sharper & stronger.

  • Creating awareness & support: This month PayU will be hosting Parmesh Shahani to help employees understand how they can be more active & vocal allies. It is also set to launch Pride ERG, driven by passionate & self-volunteered allies. At PayU they want make sure to not-assume & instead proactively share pronouns in all signatures & introductions and show visible support through collaterals.

  • Focused Hiring: PayU globally is getting intentional with hiring efforts and is committed to having fairer representation across level & teams. This year, one of the top focus areas is to continue building better opportunities & representation in key decision-making roles, tech teams & product teams.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

