Pearson offers MyInsights NEET Online Test Series to support students in preparation

The extension of lockdown has led to the postponement of all competitive exams including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, which is now scheduled for July 26, 2020. The extra two months before the exam offers an opportunity for students to efficiently prepare. In line with the government’s thoughts on encouraging students to take mock test, Pearson India, today, announced the support for the NEET students and institutes by launching the MyInsights NEET Online Test Series with Remote Proctored Test.

The series include a first ever All India Online Remote Proctored Test which will be conducted on 13th June with Exam like Ranks for the students.

Additionally, the test series offers 3 All India non- proctored tests on NEET syllabus, 1 Full-length test on Grade XI syllabus and NEET 2019 previous year paper with solution. The MyInsights Test Series will help students to practice constructively and get instant reports on their attempt with NEET relevant scores. It will enable students with the online proctored and non-proctored tests for effective preparation during this time.

Sunil Agarwal, Head – Test Preparation, Pearson India, said, “Given the current situation, there has been a break in structured preparation for NEET exam 2020, with the inability to step out or be at coaching institutes for mock exams. Pearson India endeavor is to #LearningUnlocked opportunities for students and enable them to continue their test preparation through MyInsights NEET Online Test Series. The first ever Remote Proctored Test will offer a realistic exam like experience with All India Ranking for students to understand and measure their performance accordingly. Additionally, the test will also give remediation and feedback to students on their strength of concepts and which subjects or topics need to be cleared conceptually.”

