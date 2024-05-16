Persistent achieves Premier services partner status with Snowflake, boosting data management and analytics capabilities

Persistent Systems, announced that it achieved Premier Services Partner status with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Premier Services Partner, Persistent will be able to accelerate clients’ data journeys, enabling them to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud’s flexibility, accuracy, and scalability. It reaffirms the Company’s commitment to becoming the preferred data partner for global clients, helping them maximise business value from their data.

The Premier Services Partner status, complemented by being a Technology Validation Partner for Snowflake, underscores Persistent’s deep proficiency in the platform and its core technologies. Reaching this level of partnership demonstrates Persistent’s expertise in data management and analytics, encompassing data lake architecture, engineering, warehousing, and cloud solutions powered by AI and Machine Learning applications. It illustrates the Company’s success in helping clients build and modernise their data platforms, develop innovative solutions, and migrate data on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Persistent’s track record of delivering high-value projects in the Data Cloud demonstrates reliability and capability in the data and analytics space. This includes Persistent iAURA, a suite of AI-powered data solutions that accelerates a business’s transformation to become an AIdriven enterprise. Combining data and AI, iAURA rapidly provides insights from business data, rationalizes legacy reports, and helps manage costs. Supported by numerous Snowflakecertified team members, the Company offers unmatched expertise to help clients overcome business challenges by leveraging data to derive relevant insights and make informed

decisions.

Bidish Sarkar, Senior Vice President–Data and Analytics, Persistent:

“Achieving Premier Services Partner status fortifies our long-standing partnership with Snowflake. Data plays a crucial role in making informed decisions, enhancing customer relationships, improving operational efficiency, and fostering innovation. This elevation recognizes our commitment to excellence and innovation in data analytics and strengthens our position to deliver solutions that leverage Snowflake’s advanced capabilities. The opportunities with Snowflake are vast, and we look forward to driving even more impactful outcomes for clients with Snowflake.”

Amy Kodl, Vice President, GSI and Americas Alliances,Snowflake:

“Through our continued work with Persistent, we’re helping joint customers leverage their data assets more effectively to push the boundaries of what’s possible with data to drive business transformation. Persistent’s track record of delivering exceptional solutions and its commitment to excellence aligns with our mission to enable every organization to be data-driven.”