Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  PhonePe Brings About The Idea Of Having A Nearby Retail Shop As ATM

PhonePe Brings About The Idea Of Having A Nearby Retail Shop As ATM

One of the leading players in the payments space, PhonePe believes that value-added services in the absence of Merchant Discount Rates (MDR), would be the key to future growth!

News
By Gairika Mitra
0 23
Read Article

At a time when news about WhatsApp Pay has been flooding the market, PhonePe has forayed into the business of digital ATMs. This is with an ambition to operate what could turn out to be the largest fleet of cash withdrawal points across India.

PhonePe, that’s owned by has geotagged more than half a million merchants with excess cash, to help out customers convert digital money into cash. This would done through a ‘withdraw’ button on the PhonePe application. The basic idea is to increase merchant engagement, on PhonePe’s platform by creating a new value service for both local shop owners and consumers.

As per an official of PhonePe, banks are not finding it viable to operate ATM and that is one of the reasons, several ATMs are dry on cash. This is specifically in tier 3 and 4 cities, where the lack of availability of cash has been a cause of concern.

One of the leading players in the payment space, believes that in the absence of Merchant Discount Rates (MDR), including value-added services, to existing business channels would be the key to future growth in a market that’s already so competitive with Google, Paytm and now WhatsApp.  


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Gairika Mitra

    Gairika Mitra is a Senior Correspondent with Express Computer. She loves accumulating knowledge on the IT-sphere and also distributing the same. She can be reached at [email protected]

    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.