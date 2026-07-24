Piramal Finance launches Pia; Q1 PAT up 67%

Piramal Finance has introduced ‘Pia’, an AI-enabled investor assistant designed to help investors and analysts access the company’s financial and business information through a conversational interface, as the company continues to expand artificial intelligence adoption across its lending and operational functions.

The launch coincides with Piramal Finance reporting a 67% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹461 crore for the first quarter of FY27. The company attributed the performance to strong retail lending growth, expansion in assets under management (AUM), stable asset quality and productivity improvements driven by AI-led automation.

Available through the company’s Investor Relations portal, Pia has been trained on quarterly financial results, investor presentations, data packs and historical earnings call transcripts. The AI assistant enables users to ask questions related to the company’s financial performance, business strategy and management commentary through a natural language interface instead of manually searching multiple documents.

During the earnings presentation, Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director and CEO, Piramal Finance, said, “Like any human analyst, Pia can answer both data-related queries and qualitative questions, including those related to management commentary. The initial feedback on response accuracy from our beta testing has been strongly positive. We will keep adding more data sets for Pia to expand her coverage to an even wider range of queries.”

He described Pia as an example of applying AI in a context-specific manner and said the company believes it is among the first financial institutions to offer such an AI-powered investor interface to external stakeholders.

AI adoption expands across operations

Beyond investor engagement, Piramal Finance has significantly scaled AI deployment across underwriting, fraud detection, collections, customer service, compliance, recruitment and software engineering.

The company reported that GenAI usage increased more than fivefold during the quarter, with token consumption rising to 320 billion tokens in Q1 FY27, compared with 63 billion tokens in the corresponding quarter last year. According to the company, AI has now moved beyond pilot projects and is integrated into core operational workflows.

AI strengthens credit assessment and fraud monitoring

AI-powered underwriting systems processed approximately 2.3 lakh bank statements during the quarter, compared with nearly 70,000 in Q1 FY26, helping accelerate customer financial assessments.

The company’s AI-based fraud detection systems identified over 18 lakh potential fraud cases, nearly double the 9.5 lakh cases flagged during the same period last year.

AI has also been deployed extensively in collections, with hands-free monthly collections increasing nearly twelvefold to ₹1,019 crore, compared with ₹84 crore in Q1 FY26.

Customer service and workforce productivity improve

Piramal Finance said AI currently resolves 43% of inbound customer emails while supporting 32% of customer onboardings. The company also reported that customer complaints have reduced by nearly 90% over the past three years, declining from 2.8 complaints per 1,000 customers to 0.3.

Across its workforce, AI has contributed to a 23% year-on-year increase in disbursement per branch and a 16% increase in disbursement per employee.

The company also disclosed that AI tools interviewed more than 4,366 relationship managers during the quarter, while approximately 57% of software code is now generated with AI assistance, highlighting the technology’s growing role in software development.

Retail lending momentum continues

Piramal Finance reported 44% year-on-year growth in retail disbursements to ₹12,527 crore during Q1 FY27.

Total AUM increased 25% to ₹1.07 lakh crore, while retail AUM rose 32% to ₹91,249 crore.

The company’s customer base expanded 24% year-on-year to nearly six million, supported by its phygital distribution strategy that combines a physical branch network with digital platforms and AI-driven capabilities. Its footprint now spans 780 branches across 607 cities in 26 states.

The Board has also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

Looking ahead, Piramal Finance said its Piramal.ai strategy will continue to focus on leveraging AI to improve productivity, strengthen risk management, enhance customer experience and support the expansion of its retail lending business.