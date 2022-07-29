Express Computer

Polestar Solutions Appoints US Business Head to Lead Growth 

Polestar Solutions, a leading player in data analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM) services, announced a new addition to its senior leadership team. Mohana Bhrugubanda will serve as the company’s Senior Vice President, and Head of North America Business charged with new strategic initiatives and the growth of the business in the US.

Formerly at Syntelli Solutions, Mohana Bhrugubanda has a strong track record and expertise in business development, pre-sales, project management, technical solutions as well as architecture and delivery. He will use his background in enterprise business strategy and development to drive the next stage of growth for Polestar Solutions in the US. Earlier this year, Polestar Solutions raised an undisclosed amount in series-A funding from a US-based strategic investor.

Previously, Bhrugubanda has worked with Syntel and Infosys and is a graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and holds an MBA from Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management.

“We are delighted to welcome Mohana Bhrugubanda on board. His appointment marks the next critical step in building Polestar Solutions in the US. We have already been working with US clients, and now with a physical presence there and Mohana on board we are already seeing great traction and are poised to build a strong capability in the market and enable businesses to use intelligent data and analytics decision systems. Mohana is best suited to spearhead our efforts in the US with his deep consulting and enterprise business strategy expertise”, said Chetan Alsisaria — CEO & Co-Founder, of Polestar Solutions.

“With an increasing need for data analytics and redefining full-proof digital strategies, it is clear that this is how organizations can keep resilient during these changing times. This is an exciting time to be a part of the industry, and to be joining Polestar Solutions as the company is primed for incredible growth in the US”, said Mohana Bhrugubanda, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Business, Polestar Solutions.

