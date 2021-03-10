Polycab forays into Passive Networking Solutions for India Market

Read Article

Polycab India Ltd. a household name in cabling-and-wires industry, is all geared up to continually bring in the finest practices to design and build networks for seamless connectivity and the best of experiences for the users.

Polycab’s Telecom business unit has launched the whole range of end-to-end passive networking for organisations – public and private – in India. The Gujarat-headquartered conglomerate, Polycab is supporting high-speed broadband, IoT-connectivity and other newer and emerging applications, while fiber cabling evolves at a greater speed in India.

“In today’s digital era of power and data emerging as complementary assets, we’ve brought together the offerings to evolve as a stronger and more capable, single-source manufacturer and provider of power and data-solutions,” says Inder T Jaisinghani, Chairman & Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd.

As a next-generation wireless technology, 5G would bring in low latency, ultra-high-speed data-rate, huge data-traffic and connection-density, thereby creating a need for a rapid and structured roll-out of optical fiber cables in India.

With a single OEM-strategy for electrical and passive networking solutions under one brand, Polycab creates a strong national sentiment and aligns perfectly with the essence of Indian government’s initiatives like Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“We’re uniquely positioned to manufacture and craft a whole range of end-to-end passive networking products for voice, data, video and end-point applications of communication networks”, says, Ashish D. Jain- Executive President & COO, Telecom Business, Polycab India Ltd.

IoT-devices, Wi-Fi connections, Cameras or high-capacity networks bring in their true value with high speed in data-flow when the networks meet the standards of desired performance and longevity.

A home-grown indigenous brand, Polycab has decades of experience and immaculate track-record of manufacturing telephone cables, signal cables, CCTV cables, Copper Cat6 and Cat6A cables and Fiber Optic Cables (from 6 cores to 576 cores). The company truly understands how to provide better and smarter living conditions in a sustainable environment with smart solutions in India.

Polycab will be catering to power solution requirements in big industrial corridors and the data centre industry. Polycab’s channel partners enjoy a thriving presence with their services to grab opportunities and meet the passive networking needs and demands of the data centre players.

From the smallest village in a remote part of our country to the last retail counter, today Polycab has a true pan India presence and brand appeal.

“We stand staunchly committed to play the role of a partner and contribute sizably to our national missions like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Digital India, by being an integrated and single source provider of power and passive networking solutions,”says Inder T Jaisinghani, Chairman & Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd.

The passive networking infrastructure, is a potential business for Polycab that comes in twin forms – creation of the new passive networking infrastructure and second, up-scaling of the existing digital infrastructure. Besides government and PSUs, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Pharma or any segment, requiring strong futureready digital infrastructure, would be prime go-to verticals for Polycab.

