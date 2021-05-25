Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Pret A Manger selects Tech Mahindra as technology and digital transformation partner

Pret A Manger selects Tech Mahindra as technology and digital transformation partner

News
By Express Computer
Partnership
0 0
Read Article

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced that it has been selected by food-to-go retailer, Pret A Manger, as its technology and digital transformation partner to enhance the technology support provided to its shops and operations. The five-year contract will see the two companies work in close partnership. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner-selection process for Pret A Manger.

Tech Mahindra will create and implement a digital transformation programme that aligns with Pret’s business strategy, enabling service transformation to a truly global operating model. The programme will be centred around streamlining and optimising Pret’s IT infrastructure through cloudification, systems re-engineering, consumerisation of IT systems and data engineering.

Jinender Jain, Head, Sales, UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra, commented, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Pret A Manger. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced retailers across the world to realign and reconfigure their service offerings. At Tech Mahindra, we have prioritised investing in our technical capabilities, and as such have seen our presence across multiple UK sectors grow rapidly. As a strategic digital transformation partner, Tech Mahindra will enable Pret to seamlessly operate and deliver its services to millions of customers across the country and rest of the world.” 

Sarah Venning, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer, Pret A Manger, commented, “To help Pret provide an even better service to its customers, we’re delighted to be working with Tech Mahindra to accelerate our business transformation and make changes to our global technology operations, ensuring our shops and team members have 24/7 access to technical support. Pret will continue to set its technology strategy and lead key projects in-house, working closely with Tech Mahindra on day-to-day delivery.”

 

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image