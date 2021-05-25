Tessol launches cold solutions for vaccine delivery during the pandemic

Read Article

TESSOL, a cold chain solutions providers, has announced that it has launched a highly sophisticated solution for vaccine delivery across the country to aid the massive vaccination drive undergoing in India to check the Covid-19 pandemic.

TESSOL solutions allow pharma companies/logistics providers to offer end-to-end transportation of vaccine packages from source to end customers without breaking the cold chain up in a highly temperature-controlled environment. Tessol’s proven ‘Thermal Battery’ technology provides the desired temperature control (from -25oC to +25oC) across enclosures ranging from a 5-liter bag to 20-feet (10 ton) truck. Its core technology uses proprietary PCM (Phase Change Material) heat exchangers and chargers that store thermal energy (therefore the term “Thermal battery”) and release it as required during the transport period.

TESSOL has launched the vaccine delivery solution keeping in mind the massive ongoing drive in India to inoculate each and every Indian. The startup has already attained tremendous success in other industries where maintaining a cold chain during logistics is critical.

Rajat Gupta, CEO, TESSOL, said, “The entire world is going through a challenging phase due to the ongoing pandemic. The only way to halt the ongoing growth in infection is by vaccinating a maximum of Indians. We at TESSOL feel incredibly privileged to be able to launch vaccine delivery solutions for pharma companies, logistics companies and organisations. We hope to contribute to this massive cause of vaccination for so many Indians by means of our technological abilities and past successes.”

