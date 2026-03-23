Procol has announced the launch of Clara, a system of AI agents designed to autonomously manage end-to-end procurement and finance operations for enterprises, marking a shift from fragmented, manual workflows to AI-driven execution.

Despite years of digitisation, procurement and finance functions across many enterprises continue to rely on disconnected systems, including emails, spreadsheets, and legacy ERP tools. This fragmentation often results in slower sourcing cycles, limited visibility into enterprise spend, and inconsistent compliance enforcement. Clara is designed to address these structural inefficiencies by embedding autonomous AI agents directly into procurement workflows, enabling the system to not just record transactions but actively execute them.

The platform manages the full procurement lifecycle, spanning sourcing, contract negotiation, supplier management, invoicing, and payment processing. By orchestrating these processes in real time, Clara enables organisations to streamline vendor operations, improve compliance oversight, and unlock greater efficiency across procurement functions. Early deployments indicate that enterprises are able to significantly accelerate procurement cycles, reduce sourcing timelines, and improve accounts payable processing speeds, while also driving measurable cost savings through more structured and competitive sourcing mechanisms.

A defining aspect of Clara is its industry-verticalised architecture. Trained on contextual procurement data from over 200 enterprises across multiple industries and geographies, the system is designed to understand category-specific nuances, supplier dynamics, and operational workflows. This allows enterprises to deploy AI agents that are tailored to their specific procurement environments, rather than relying on generic automation tools that often lack contextual intelligence.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Baheti noted that while artificial intelligence will continue to reshape enterprise operations, core elements such as strategic judgement and negotiation will remain human-led. He emphasised that much of today’s procurement workload is still consumed by repetitive tasks such as collecting quotes, managing approvals, and reconciling invoices across fragmented systems. Clara is designed to eliminate these operational bottlenecks, enabling procurement teams to focus on supplier strategy, negotiations, and long-term value creation.

Built for enterprise environments, Clara integrates seamlessly with existing ERP systems, functioning as an intelligent orchestration layer rather than a replacement technology stack. It incorporates governance frameworks, role-based controls, and end-to-end visibility to ensure transparency, compliance, and control across the procurement lifecycle.

With the launch of Clara, Procol reinforces its vision of transforming procurement from an operational necessity into a strategic lever for enterprise performance, enabling organisations to move beyond surface-level digitisation toward AI-native infrastructure that delivers measurable business outcomes.