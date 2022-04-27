Prodapt plans to invest £ 100 mn in the UK tech sector

Prodapt, a consulting, technology and managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, has announced that it will plan to double its investment in the UK market to £ 100M. This increased commitment comes from a strong growth opportunity that Prodapt sees in the UK’s technology sector.

With a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, Prodapt accelerates digital transformation for its clients, using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, edge computing, IoT, and AI/ML. Prodapt’s customers include leading UK telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), and high technology companies.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, UK said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Prodapt has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector, and driving economic growth.”

“As the UK has become a hub for technology and innovation in the Connectedness industry, it is natural to scale up our investment and commitment in the UK region,” said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt.

“With this renewed vigor, Prodapt continues to be a preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of the hyper-connected world,” Jhaver added.