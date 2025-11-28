Punjab CIO Association marks its 3rd anniversary with a grand confluence of technology visionaries 

The Punjab Chapter of the CIO Association of India, an esteemed, nationwide non-profit institution established by CIOs and for CIOs, celebrated a major landmark on 22nd November with its grand 3rd Anniversary event at Holiday Inn, Zirakpur, Chandigarh. The occasion symbolised not only three years of collaborative progress but also the growing strength and influence of Punjab’s technology leadership ecosystem.

This milestone gathering welcomed an exceptional turnout of more than 150 CIOs, senior IT leaders, digital innovators, and technology strategists from top organisations across Punjab. Adding further prestige, several distinguished CIOs from across India travelled to be part of this celebration, making it one of the largest and most impactful CIO assemblies hosted in the region. The remarkable participation highlighted Punjab’s rapidly expanding footprint in India’s digital transformation journey.

The event served as a vibrant, knowledge-enriching platform designed to foster collaboration, spark strategic conversations, and encourage the exchange of progressive ideas. Attendees engaged in a series of insightful sessions addressing a diverse range of subjects, including emerging technologies, enterprise automation, cybersecurity priorities, the evolution of digital ecosystems, and the ever-changing role of modern IT leadership. These sessions were delivered by renowned technology experts, leading solution partners, and experienced CIO mentors, offering practical takeaways and valuable industry perspectives.

In addition to tech-focused dialogue, the event featured impactful leadership development sessions aimed at strengthening visionary thinking, enhancing decision-making capabilities, and promoting innovation-centric organisational culture. These discussions emphasised the importance of adaptability, human-centred leadership, and continuous transformation in today’s digital era.

As the evening progressed, the celebration transformed into a lively cultural experience. Artistic performances reflecting the richness, warmth, and heritage of Punjab added vibrancy to the event, enabling participants to unwind, connect informally, and build lasting professional relationships.

This successful celebration stands as a testament to the dedication and persistent efforts of the Punjab CIO Association’s management committee, Ms. Varundeep Kaur, Manu Sharma, Sandeep Pandita, Gurdeep Sidhu, Karan Sharma, and Jaspal Singh Saran, guided by the leadership of Mr. Umesh Mehta, President of the CIO Association of India. Their collective contribution has been instrumental in nurturing a thriving community that brings together some of the brightest minds in technology.

The Association continues to remain steadfast in its mission to empower CIOs, elevate digital leadership standards, support professional growth, and contribute to organisational as well as societal development through technology-led innovation. The overwhelming response and industry recognition garnered during this anniversary celebration reaffirm its role as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and future-focused progress.

With this landmark event, Punjab further reinforces its emerging status as a dynamic hub of digital excellence and innovation-driven transformation in India. The strengthened camaraderie among IT leaders, combined with the shared vision for the future, sets a powerful foundation for the years ahead.