Qlik Appoints Maurizio Garavello as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ)

Qlik announced the appointment of Maurizio “Maury” Garavello as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). Reporting directly to Casey George, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, Garavello will lead Qlik’s operations in the APJ region, focusing on driving growth, deepening customer relationships, and advancing the adoption of AI-powered solutions. With his extensive experience in scaling businesses, Garavello will play a pivotal role in helping Qlik capitalise on the rapidly growing demand for AI-driven innovation in APJ.

The Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region is a dynamic and strategically vital market where businesses are embracing AI at an unprecedented pace to transform operations and gain a competitive edge. Qlik’s solutions play a critical role in this evolution, providing the essential data integration and analytics foundations that enable organisations to harness AI’s potential and deliver measurable business value.

Garavello will drive Qlik’s sales and go-to-market strategies in APJ, focusing on building strong customer and partner ecosystems while delivering sustainable growth. He will be taking over from Geoff Thomas, who is retiring after almost six years in the role. His extensive leadership experience in high-performance, cross-regional teams positions him to unlock the region’s potential and advance Qlik’s mission of helping organisations leverage their data for tangible results.

Garavello brings over 20 years of leadership experience in sales, channel management, and commercial operations. At Eptura, he scaled the APJ business and strengthened enterprise relationships. As Vice President of APJ at Dynatrace, he significantly expanded the company’s regional footprint. Starting his career at IBM, he combines technical expertise with strategic business insight.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maurizio Garavello to lead Qlik’s efforts in APJ,” said Casey George, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Qlik. “Maury’s proven ability to scale businesses and his deep understanding of the APJ market make him the right leader to drive Qlik’s growth. His leadership will strengthen our presence and help organisations in the region unlock transformative business value through AI and analytics.”

“I’m thrilled to join Qlik and help businesses in the APJ region leverage AI to achieve measurable success,” said Maurizio Garavello, Senior Vice President, APJ at Qlik. “Qlik’s solutions are uniquely positioned to deliver real business outcomes, and I’m eager to contribute to the company’s continued growth in this critical market.

Garavello’s leadership reinforces Qlik’s focus on empowering organisations in APJ to thrive in a competitive, AI-driven market. His appointment reflects Qlik’s dedication to delivering transformative solutions tailored to the region’s unique opportunities.