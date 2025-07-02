QNu Labs unveils QConnect and QVerse to redefine enterprise and defence cybersecurity for the Quantum Era

In a decisive move towards securing digital infrastructure against the rising threat of quantum-enabled cyberattacks, QNu Labs has announced the launch of two innovative solutions, QConnect and QVerse. Both these platforms have been fully conceptualized, designed, built, deployed and commercialized in India and globally. These platforms get deployed easily by integrating with existing infrastructure across Defence, Government, Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Automobile, PSU and critical enterprises. Also, these help in scaling seamlessly for both data in rest and data in transit.

As the global race towards quantum computing grows, legacy encryption will no longer be secure, exposing sensitive communication and databases to irreversible breaches. Recognizing this imminent risk, QNu Labs has developed QConnect – a quantum-resistant tunnel establishment to prevent both present and future eavesdropping, with centralized server and client management, adaptive re-keying, and encryption policies, authenticated encryption for all data in motion. It establishes an encrypted tunnel capable of resisting both existing and emerging cyber threats by utilizing advanced encryption Crystals-Kyber 1024 for key exchange and AES-256-GCM over TLS 1.3. The solution holds significant value for banks safeguarding inter-branch transactions, defence agencies sharing classified information, hospitals handling confidential patient data and companies migrating workloads to hybrid cloud settings. Its user-friendly admin dashboard gives IT teams exact control over encryption keys and user permissions, guaranteeing smooth and secure processes.

Furthermore, the other innovation – QVerse is a quantum-secure end-to-end instant messaging and collaboration platform. It protects people and teams from interception, data exfiltration and improper access, even from internal or external adversaries. It utilizes AES-256 encryption and is driven by QNu’s Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), ensuring that keys for message and file security are unpredictable and cannot be replicated. Its integrated functionalities such as self-destructing messages, containerized security, a secure vault and full admin, granular access control are ideal for CXOs and board members, military, para-military, navy and armed forces, government departments, healthcare professionals, fintech firms managing customer KYC and credit information, guaranteeing secure, compliant communication while maintaining usability. The application of QVerse extends across sectors including pharma, BFSI, defence, aerospace, aviation, government, legal and logistics, protecting everything from drug discovery and military operations to air traffic control and global trade, while addressing industry-specific security and compliance needs with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs says, “Quantum computers are no longer a distant threat but an imminent reality and once they mature, they will break today’s classical encryption in seconds, leaving no data, whether at rest or in motion, safe. Hence, to mitigate and overcome these challenges, we at QNu Labs have built QConnect and QVerse, which use post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and QRNG to offer unmatched protection. With these platforms, organisations and leaders catering to different sectors can secure mission-critical communication and data, today and tomorrow.

“This launch reiterates our mission to accelerate the world’s transition towards a quantum-secure future in alignment with the National Quantum Mission. We are proud to have created and deployed a fully integrated, end-to-end quantum security platform that’s Made in India, Digital India and is trusted globally. The launch is designed to help any organization scale securely while complying with their local cybersecurity mandates,” he added.

QNu Labs continues to lead the global shift towards quantum-secure systems. Its technologies including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), QRNG and now the launch of QConnect and QVerse is aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission, while also placing the country on the global map as a contributor to next-gen cyber infrastructure.