Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  QuakeLogic Marks Its Entry into India by Partnering with AI-Powered Arahas Technologies

QuakeLogic Marks Its Entry into India by Partnering with AI-Powered Arahas Technologies

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)
By Express Computer
0 15

Gurugram based Arahas Technologies Pvt. Ltd. allied with the Californian firm QuakeLogic to launch an innovative Structural Health Monitoring and Early Warning System aimed at enhancing earthquake resilience across the Indian Subcontinent.

Arahas Technologies brings to the table an advanced IoT platform for meticulous real-time monitoring, ensuring vigilant tracking of structural integrity, thus enriching our understanding of the buildings and infrastructure behaviour.

Aided by AI and sophisticated data analysis, Arahas Technologies’ platform is adept at predictive forecasting, identifying potential structural risks, and promoting earthquake preparedness through a forward-thinking lens.

QuakeLogic introduces its proficiency in rapid early warning, providing immediate notifications during seismic incidents, a vital step in damage limitation and public safety assurance.

The collaboration prioritises easy accessibility and user experience, with Arahas Technologies offering an accessible and intuitive interface for stakeholders on both web and mobile platforms, ensuring essential information is readily available when most needed.

The technology’s flexibility allows for its application in new and existing constructions, making it an optimal solution for varied architectural environments.

Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas Technologies, shares his excitement about the venture, remarking on the system’s contribution to the safety of communities in earthquake-sensitive zones within the Indian Subcontinent.

Dr. Erol Kalkan, CEO of QuakeLogic, emphasises the significance of structural health assessments, articulating how the technology’s sophisticated algorithms detect structural frailties, fostering pre-emptive measures to reduce earthquake-induced damages.

Arahas Technologies, a 20-year veteran in the IT and AI sector, is recognised for leveraging technology in sustainable practices, focusing on areas like agriculture, water resources, forest and soil conservation, air quality, and disaster management. Notably, the company has been involved in the Amruth program, advancing digital land record modernisation across various Indian states.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image