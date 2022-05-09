QualiZeal announces entry into India, opens delivery center in Hyderabad

US-based, QualiZeal, Inc. headquartered in Dallas, Texas is one of the independent digital quality engineering services companies. Their software testing platform discovers, manages, and services quality engineering for digital solutions. QualiZeal has entered India to set up a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hyderabad with 250 technical employees. Today, their first India operations were inaugurated in Hyderabad’s HiTech city. QualiZeal will accelerate hiring and bring on board 1500 employees within the next two years. In recent times, QualiZeal has been gearing up to serve customers worldwide and setting up a GDC in Hyderabad will enable the process.

Speaking to the media, Madhu Murthy Ronanki, Advisor and Lead (Head of Operations) said, “We are delighted to announce that our operations have expanded to India. The inauguration of our Global Delivery Center today in Hyderabad is a testament to our business expansion. As a digital quality engineering company, we are obsessively focused on serving our global customers in the area of quality engineering. We foster a nurturing environment and offer a happy place to work. We wish to facilitate career growth and improve productivity for all our employees.”

Speaking at the occasion, Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, QualiZeal said, “We are excited about this new journey of increasing our footprint in India. Since our startup is headed by Indians, this homecoming gives us a great sense of accomplishment by setting up our first Global Delivery Center outside the USA. As we grow, we plan many more such centres in India, as the country is a hub for ready tech talent.”