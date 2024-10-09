Quick Heal launches AntiFraud.AI: India’s first all-in-one fraud prevention solution

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd announced the launch of AntiFraud.AI. This Made in India’s solution opens a whole new category revolutionising digital safety against the escalating threat of financial frauds which is impacting everyone including the most tech-savvy. The launch of AntiFraud.AI comes at a crucial time when financial fraud has reached alarming levels. According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, the approximate amount that Indians lost to fraudsters between January to April 2024 stood at ₹1750 crores. The gravity of the situation is further underlined by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, suffered losses were reported through over 740,000 complaints. These staggering figures highlight the urgent need for comprehensive fraud prevention solutions, a need that Quick Heal’s AntiFraud.AI aims to address head-on. AntiFraud.AI boasts a wide range of robust features designed to enhance user security and safeguard sensitive information.

Key Features Include:

1. Risk profile

o Assess your risk level with actionable recommendations to reduce exposure to fraud.

2. Fraud call alert

o Alerts you on receiving a potentially fraudulent call.

3. Scam protection

o Employs sophisticated algorithms to identify and block phishing links and fraudulent websites, enhancing online security.

4. Banking fraud alert

o Utilizes artificial intelligence to detect and alert users to potential banking fraud attempts in real-time.

5. Fraud protect buddy

o Empowers users to safeguard their loved ones by sharing alerts and security tips, specifically addressing the vulnerabilities of less tech-savvy individuals.

6. Fraud app detector

o Continuously scans for malicious applications and delivers real-time alerts about potentially harmful apps.

7. Secure payments

o Ensures a safe environment for online transactions and monitors for suspicious activity throughout the payment process.

8. Unauthorised access alert

o Notifies users if their device’s microphone or camera is activated without consent, protecting against covert surveillance.

9. Dark web monitoring

o Actively scans the dark web for compromised sensitive data and provides timely notifications if users information is found.

10. Call Forwarding Alert

o Alerts you when your calls are being redirected without your consent, The solution also offers Screen share alert, Payee Name Announcer, Spy Alert, File Vault and Browsing Protection and more.

In addition to these, The Information Hub feature provides access to in-depth research and fraud intelligence from Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, keeping users informed about evolving threats with the latest fraud trends and prevention tips. This feature allows users to access Quick Heal’s extensive domain expertise and knowledge. Furthermore, the Victim Support feature offers step-by-step guidance for those who fall victim to fraud, aiding in recovery and necessary actions.

Together, these elements create a robust defense against fraud and enhance overall digital security. Commenting on this momentous occasion, Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, With AntiFraud.AI, we are not merely unveiling a new solution but, establishing a new category of fraud prevention. Leveraging over 30 years of industry experience and operating India’s largest malware analysis facility, Seqrite Labs, we have a deep understanding of consumer fraud and the dynamic threat environment with real-world challenges. Just as we tackled the core issue of viruses with our Antivirus solutions in 1995, we now take upon ourselves the responsibility to address the growing risk of fraud, which not only causes financial loss but also inflicts emotional distress.

At Quick Heal, our commitment is to provide a solution that prevents fraud for all users, regardless of their technical expertise. This solution empowers individuals to safeguard themselves and their loved one from falling victim to scams. AntiFraud.AI reiterates our dedication to securing India’s future, allowing every citizen to participate in the digital economy with confidence. Our goal is to create a robust and secure digital ecosystem that will drive India’s growth and prosperity for years to come. The seamless design of Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI prioritises user privacy and is available on Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, catering to diverse user preferences. While AntiFraud.AI focuses on preventing digital fraud executed through deception and manipulation, traditional antivirus software remains essential for detecting and removing malware such as viruses, worms, trojans, ransomware, and spyware. Users are encouraged to maintain both AntiFraud.AI and antivirus protection for comprehensive security.

Adding to this year’s launch, Quick Heal’s Version 25 builds on the recent recognition of Quick Heal Antivirus as the safest banking antivirus by AVLab Poland Cybersecurity Foundation. This release introduces significant improvements to its Anti-Ransomware engine and fraud prevention features. The integration of AntiFraud.AI into Quick Heal Total Security Version 25 delivers holistic protection by combining advanced fraud prevention technology with traditional antivirus functions. Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI is designed to work alongside any antivirus solution, ensuring both can operate simultaneously. For Windows users of Quick Heal Total Security Version 25, fraud prevention capabilities are now built-in as well.

With this launch, Quick Heal Technologies Limited reaffirms its position as a leader in cybersecurity, committed to providing top-tier protection against advanced cyber threats and fraud. The company invites users to elevate their digital security by downloading AntiFraud.AI and joining the movement towards a fraud-free digital India.