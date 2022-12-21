RBI grants in-principle authorisation to Worldline ePayments India Private Limited to act as a payment aggregator

Express Computer

Worldline ePayments India,  announced that it has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank Of India to act as a payment aggregator (PA) under the provisions of Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways dated March 17, 2020. This communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was received by WEIPL on 20th December 2022.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline India said, “We’ve been in the Indian market for more than two decades and have built a leadership position. We work with merchants from various segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, Utilities, Education, Travel and Hospitality for digital payments. The in-principle authorisation from RBI is a testimony to our commitment towards building a digital payment ecosystem in India.”

RBI has been proactive in introducing regulations and frameworks to help the entire digital ecosystem. These initiatives enhance trust among end-users to further increase the adoption of digital payments, added Ramesh Narasimhan.

Worldline ePayments India, part of Worldline group is uniquely positioned to offer a one-stop shop for all payment needs offering in-store, online, and omnichannel payments to its customers.

