Rezo.ai raises seed funding Led by Modulor Capital

Rezo.ai, a conversational AI startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding led by Modulor Capital, Dexter Angel Network, Veda and prominent angels including Bhavesh Manglani (Co-founder Delhivery); Devesh Sachdev (Founder, Fusion Microfinance). The Noida-based startup plans to use the funds for product development and entering new markets.

Rezo.ai is an AI-powered contact center transforming businesses with its turnkey services for quick scalability and better economics. Rezo.ai automates customer conversations across various touchpoints – voice, WhatsApp, email, chats and social media; analyze calls and interaction; coach and train agents and enhance customer experience within built RPA. Rezo.ai core works on proprietary algorithms built using machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP).

Rezo.ai’s clientele includes marquee industry names such as Delhivery, USHA, ShipRocket, Dr.Lal Path Labs, Care Health Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Tata AIG to name a few.

The company was founded by an IITian couple – Rashi Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist) and Manish Gupta (Co-founder and CEO) in 2017.

Tushar Agrawal, Partner, Dexter Angels said, “Conversational AI tech enables algorithms to mimic human conversations. The initial wave of conversational AI had rule-based bots, and used NLP to understand consumer intent from past conversations. We believe that the next wave is increasingly going to be voice-enabled. Rezo.ai is working at the forefront of this technology and enabling enterprises through customer service automation. The company has built solutions across channels – chat, email, social and voice. Rezo.ai has built a truly vernacular solution supporting 11 languages in voice and several languages in text.”

Commenting on the investment, Bhavish Sood, General Partner, Modulor Capital said, “What we saw in the team was the ability to build and scale a world-class Conversational AI product that could significantly drive down the cost of customer service function”.

Dr. Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist and Co-founder, Rezo.ai, expressed, “We deeply value the support and trust of our investors, customers and partners. We are confident that our capabilities of disrupting contact centres ecosystem for enterprises across verticals, along with their continued support will be instrumental in shaping up the entire industry and encourage further innovation. We are certain to expand the business and empower many more enterprises with never before offered AI-powered solutions for transforming customer and employee experiences. The investment will also be used to rapidly expand into new markets and grow our teams in the US and the Middle East.”

