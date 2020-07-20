RichRelevance named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for personalisation engines

Read Article

RichRelevance, the global leader in omnichannel experience personalisation is named a ‘Leader’ in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalisation Engines for the second year in a row.

Gartner evaluated 13 vendors in the benchmark research and industry guide on providers of Personalisation and placed RichRelevance in the leader’s quadrant, based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The report highlighted RichRelevance’s strengths in data and analytics including a real-time streaming architecture and data science workbench for richer customer profiles and deeper shopping context, and the platform’s ability to offer greater business user controls in cross-selling recommendations, and predictive journey optimization using AI.

The report also cited RichRelevance’s joint go-to-market with Manthan Software, which enables RichRelevance’s platform to extend to new personalization use cases and industry verticals.

“Being recognized by Gartner for the second time is quite an honor. We’re consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation for our customers, improving the omnichannel experience for greater commerce and marketing outcomes. With Manthan Software, we’re ushering in a new era of algorithmic customer experience for our clients, where we seamlessly integrate data, decisioning and delivery to provide the most comprehensive stack of advanced personalization technology in the market today,” said Sarath Jarugula, CEO at RichRelevance.

“Hyper-personalization in RichRelevance, now with Manthan, goes beyond simple rules-driven engagement and combines rich, cross-channel behavioral profiles across digital and stores, real-time context, machine learning and orchestration across channels to execute omnichannel personalization,” said Raj Badarinath, CMO at RichRelevance, “This offers Retailers and Brands a real choice to break free of the Stockholm syndrome induced by the large marketing cloud vendors and the Russian roulette of the single use case startups.”

