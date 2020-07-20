Sanjeev Vohra Named Global Lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence

Read Article

Sanjeev Vohra has been named the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence. In this role he also joins the company’s Global Management Committee (GMC). Accenture’s Applied Intelligence business – which helps clients use data, AI, analytics and automation to fuel business transformation – is a strategic growth driver for the company, and an increased priority for its clients as organizations pursue greater agility and data-driven insights.

Vohra oversees a global Applied Intelligence workforce of 40,000, with deep industry expertise and skills in areas including AI, data science, deep learning, machine learning and data engineering. This team works with clients on every step of their AI journey – from data strategy to data foundation, from AI governance to implementation. Prior to this new role, Vohra was Accenture’s Growth & Strategy lead for Technology, overseeing business strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions.

Since joining Accenture in 2002, Vohra has played a key role in shaping the company into a data-driven organization, with the skills to match. In his role leading Accenture’s data services portfolio, Vohra deepened relationships with mature and emerging ecosystem partners to meet new demands with joint capabilities. As part of the global leadership team, he helped drive Accenture’s focus on “the New” (digital, cloud, security), bringing the right technology, coupled with strong talent, to deliver hundreds of digital transformations for clients.

Vohra is passionate about fostering a culture of learning within his teams, and the industry more broadly. In addition to promoting skills development at Accenture, he has forged strategic partnerships with universities including MIT, Stanford, Wharton and Harvard to facilitate innovative learning programs and research.

“Sanjeev brings unparalleled data and analytics expertise and a wide-ranging strategy and technology background to this critical role. We will count on his exceptional business acumen, leadership, and innovation-led mindset to drive our Applied Intelligence business and help our clients discover new ways to harness the power of data and insight to fuel their transformation and growth.”

—Annette Rippert, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting

Vohra’s appointment is effective immediately.

