Government of Tamil Nadu And Yotta Infrastructure Sign An MoU

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group subsidiary and a Managed Data Center service provider developing hyper-scale data center parks in India, today signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up a Data Center Park in Chennai. The Hiranandani Group and its group companies, along with Yotta, will invest INR 3000-4000 crores in this proposed project over 8-10 years. This will also help to generate approximately 2000-2500 direct and indirect jobs in the State of Tamil Nadu. Welcoming this move, the Government of Tamil Nadu will provide facilitation and support in the form of necessary infrastructural support, regulatory approvals, permissions and/or registration facilitation subject to applicable laws.

The proposed Data Center Park will be built on a 13-acre campus at Hiranandani Parks on the Singaperumal – Oragadam highway. It will host a total of 4 Data Center buildings with a capacity of 20000 racks, backup generator sets and featuring a total power load of approximately 150-240 MW. Like its Navi Mumbai facility, this data center park will also be carrier-neutral with the presence of major telcos and own fibre network. The campus will also house a 220/110 KV electrical substation and a CNG power plant.

About the development, Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group said, “We’ve chosen Chennai to set up our Data Center Park since it’s a global hub for major technology companies as well as has the strategic advantage of being a major international fiber landing station. Chennai is of immense geographic significance since it will help us have a physical presence in South India. This move is in line with our vision of partnering in nation-building efforts by creating the technological infrastructure that will power Digital India. We’re delighted to receive such a warm welcome from the Tamil Nadu Government to set up the Data Center Park.”

“Data Centers are crucial to cater to the increasing demand for cloud services and digital content consumption across the country, and we welcome the Hiranandani Group and Yotta Infrastructure to set up their Data Center Park in Chennai. We will be extending our full support towards this project and once completed, this Data Center Park will provide important cloud-based services to companies not only in the state but across India, serving as an important pillar in our overall digital infrastructure.”, said Dr Neeraj Mittal IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance, Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The first data center building with a built-up area of 230,000 square feet in the Data Center Park is expected to be ready by the last quarter of 2021. It will offer 25 MW IT power and have a capacity for 5000 racks. Yotta will also build this data center with the highest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV design and construction standards to ensure the utmost reliability.

Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO – Yotta Infrastructure, said, “With our first Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center building – Yotta NM1 – we have proved that world-class infrastructure facility at an affordable cost can be a reality. While Yotta NM1 will serve the western region, our Chennai data center park will offer the same Tier IV infrastructure facilities to the southern region, thus filling in the void of quality colocation services in the region. Yotta being a complete managed hybrid IT infrastructure provider, will also provide customers various customized options to suit their requirements with enterprise managed services.”

Earlier this month, Yotta also inaugurated India’s largest data center building, Yotta NM1, in Panvel, Maharashtra which is the largest Tier IV Data Center certified by Uptime Institute in Asia and second-largest in the world.





