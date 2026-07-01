Roche expands its footprint in Hyderabad; to start operations in Q1 2027

Roche announced its second Digital Tech Hub in India, expanding its global Technology Hub network to Hyderabad alongside its existing site in Pune. The new Tech Hub will be going live in the first quarter of 2027 and plans to scale up over the next few years.

“Hyderabad is a destination for an exceptional talent pool, especially for the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences domain,” said Ramesh Durvasula, Chief Data Officer and Chief AI Officer a.i.. “By tapping into India’s vibrant healthcare and technology ecosystem, we are creating scalable data-driven innovations to advance our core purpose of improving patient care.’’

On the development, Raja Jamalamadaka, Vice-President & Site Head, Roche Pune & Hyderabad Sites, shared; “Our investment in Hyderabad – a rapidly growing destination for research, technology and high-end innovations – reflects our long-term commitment to India and its ecosystem.” He further added: ”By scaling our footprint, we are enhancing our capability to orchestrate seamless, next-generation digital and technology solutions.”

The two Digital Technology Hubs in India will house teams delivering IT services and digital applications in areas such as Biostatistics, ERP, and Medical Safety. Hyderabad adds depth and capacity to the Life Sciences domain knowledge specifically tailored to accelerating the development of our digital solutions.