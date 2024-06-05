SaaS-based customer experience platform Kapture CX aims to double its revenue in FY25; targets 100% growth in FY25

Kapture CX, plans to double its revenue with a 100% growth projected in the ongoing fiscal on the back of a solid FY 24. Incepted in 2011, Kapture CX continues to capitalize on building the future of customer support automation by leveraging the capacity of AI, ML, and other emerging technologies in the market. This unprecedented growth comes after the platform’s successful $8 million fund-raise from Cactus Venture Partners and India Alternatives. This capital-raised marked a significant milestone in its nascent journey and has been allocated for bolstering growth, expanding the current team, and securing large enterprises across the BFSI, Retail, Consumer Durables, and Travel industries.

Currently, Kapture CX serves over 1,000 enterprise clients across 18 countries, spanning from marquee companies like TATA 1MG, Namma Yatri, Bigbasket, Wow skin science, and Unicommerce.

These businesses use Kapture’s platform to support more than 250 million customers globally. In FY 24, Kapture introduced proprietary large language models (LLMs) to enhance customer support by resolving queries, analyzing sentiments, and automating resolutions. Our self-serve technology now automates 70% of workflows for our clients, significantly reducing their operational costs.

“Having become a key stakeholder in the global customer experience ecosystem, we’re witnessing continued traction across multiple verticals and live on SAP and Google Marketplace to expand our integration and accessibility capabilities. In a move to strengthen our reach and go-to-market strategy, we have formed strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Hitachi. Additionally, we’re also experiencing significant inbound interest and have partnerships with large systems integrators (SIs) in the pipeline,” said Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX.

Kapture exhibits the commitment to catalyse innovation and introduce its revolutionary voice bot, leveraging the power of GenAI, natural language processing, and advanced audio technologies to precisely interpret and efficiently respond to all customer queries and transform customer interactions. The platform continues to develop forward and bold-looking LLMs to enhance customer support by resolving queries, analysing sentiments, and automating resolutions, which has automated 70% of workflows, and significantly reduced operational costs.

Building on this momentum, he further added, “We have always been at the forefront of using advanced technologies, from image processing, and advanced sentiment analysis to Auto QA and NPS modules. Thanks to our technological stalwartness, we were able to land another notable achievement by enabling India’s largest grocery store to reduce their TAT to 2 minutes, and increase customer satisfaction (CSAT) by 20%.”

The customer experience platform is poised to shape the future of customer support automation by bringing forth empathetic and proactive customer service, and maintaining a strong focus on high customer satisfaction, and lowering operating expenses by showcasing an increased emphasis on innovation. Underpinned by its vision to become the leading player in the customer support arena, Kapture will continue to develop robust partnerships to promote and enhance the overall customer experience.