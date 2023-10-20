Sabeer Bhatia’s ShowReel and Jamia Millia Islamia seek to transform education from a instructor-led format to a self-directed, inquiry-based model using AI and Blockchain

Sabeer Bhatia’s ShowReel has joined hands with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) introducing a ﬁrst of its kind inquiry-based learning app to inspire the future generation of entrepreneurs. The Jamia-ShowReel app will oﬀer a unique approach to inquiry-based learning that can ignite new and critical ways of thinking, helping students innovate on a global scale. With an aim of revolutionizing education for the 21st century, ShowReel aims at leveraging the power of artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) to design innovative courses and create short-form videos to oﬀer a transformative learning experience.

A landmark partnership: Evolving education with numerous ﬁrsts

The objective of the Jamia-ShowReel platform is to create a platform that helps students to apply their knowledge by creating a dynamic environment for open-ended exploration, experimentation, and discovery. This partnership marks Jamia Millia Islamia’s ﬁrst collaboration with a non-educational entity. For the ﬁrst time, a course design has been enabled by AI and the Jamia-ShowReel platform will be the ﬁrst to award 6 credits for completing a course using an app. Another ﬁrst-of-its-kind feature is the use of artiﬁcial intelligence to evaluate students’ verbal responses, with the responses being analysed by algorithms for critical thinking.

Sabeer Bhatia, Co-Founder, ShowReel shedding light on the partnership said,“ ShowReel-Jamia App is not just a collaboration; it’s a visionary leap into the future of education. We believe in the importance of empowering our youth with the right skills and tools for a brighter future. True creativity emerges from independent research, investigation, hands-on experiences, and pursuit of answers. By leveling the playing ﬁeld and granting equal education opportunities, we are focused on embracing the transformative power of AI to change the way young minds think, making them adaptable to the continuously evolving world of technology. Jamia Millia Islamia has always been at the forefront of transformative education and we are happy to be associated with one of India’s top universities to launch this revolutionary platform.”

Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), Vice Chancellor, JMI spoke about the partnership and said, “Sabeer Bhatia has led India’s tech revolution, and we are proud to partner with ShowReel and work with him to create a revolution in the education industry. By harnessing the power of AI, the Jamia-ShowReel platform will serve as a catalyst for sparking students’s imaginations and cultivating curiosity. With this innovative platform, ShowReel and JMI are pioneering the future of education. The aim is not just to impart information, but to unlock creativity, communication skills, and real-world application in students.”

Enabling the paradigm shift in education

This collaboration is aimed at shifting education from the traditional one-way, instructor-led model to a self-directed, inquiry-based approach. ShowReel’s vision is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs – individuals who can leverage technology to envision new companies and industries. The platform leaves behind the obsolete education methods to cultivate creative thinkers and problem-solvers equipped for the jobs of tomorrow. Through this partnership, ShowReel aims at democratizing access to education for every Indian built at the intersection of innovation, AI & upskilling.

An innovative approach to entrepreneurship

ShowReel is committed to mentoring and supporting Indian youth and entrepreneurs with the right tools and mindset to launch and sustain successful business ventures. The Jamia-ShowReel app will have 14 modules on various tenets of entrepreneurship through which students will get an opportunity to express themselves, and describe complex concepts in their own unique ways. This methodology will help in exercising and articulating original ideas based on research and life experiences, preparing the students for their entrepreneurial journeys.