Hexaware on an Expansion Spree; Extends Delivery Footprint with a Center in Bhopal

Hexaware on an Expansion Spree; Extends Delivery Footprint with a Center in Bhopal

Hexaware Technologies has embarked on a major expansion drive, focusing on emerging cities to tap into their potential and talent pools. As part of this, the company has launched a delivery center in Bhopal. This center is part of Hexaware’s growing delivery network, providing clients with cutting-edge digital solutions across geographies and sectors.

Chinmoy Banerjee, Corporate Vice President & Global Head – Banking & Business Process Services at Hexaware stated, “This addition of delivery center is in lines with the strategy adopted last year to move closer to where talent is available and help the organization meet the growing demand in the market. We will harness local talent to serve our global clients, with the center expected to grow from 250 employees to a 1,000-strong workforce within a year.”

The choice of Bhopal as its location is attributed to several key factors, including its proximity to major metropolitan cities, robust air and road connectivity, recognition as an educational hub, and an abundant pool of highly skilled IT professionals.

The center will align with Hexaware’s approach to leverage people, processes, and technologies to deliver value and an exceptional customer experience. This approach utilizes Hexaware’s operational expertise, domain knowledge, and business process automation, harnessing the power of next-gen technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Spelling out the rationale behind expanding to smaller cities, R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer at Hexaware said, “Hexaware Technologies places immense importance on expanding into emerging cities as a fundamental aspect of our core strategy. This latest expansion is a testament to our ongoing efforts to broaden our service network. We are highly optimistic that the Bhopal center will open doors to fresh talent pools, offering IT & BPO professionals the chance to contribute their expertise in serving our global clientele.”

Hexaware continues its commitment to supporting women professionals by extending its Revive and Thrive initiative to the Bhopal center. This meticulously designed program offers clear pathways to full-time employment for talented women who may have temporarily paused their careers for personal reasons.

