Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Samsung to replace its Plastic packaging with sustainable materials

News
By Express Computer
6

Samsung Electronics said that they will replace plastic packaging used in its variety of products from mobile phones and tablets to home appliances and wearables. The company had thought of replacing them with paper and other environmentally sustainable materials like recycled/bio-based plastics.

Samsung will start making switches in the first half of the year, the goal of the company is to use only paper packaging materials certified by forestry initiatives by next year. By the year 2030, Samsung says it plans to use 500,000 tons of recycled plastics and collect 7.5 million tons of discarded products.

The company also said that it will change the design of its phone charger to reduce the use of plastic, to swape the glossy exterior with a matte finish and eliminating plastic protection films, reducing the use of plastics. Samsung will replace plastic bags used to protect its air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines with recycled materials and bioplastics that come from non-fossil fuel sources.

Moreover, Samsung claims that it had formed an internal task force to come up with some innovative packaging ideas that will avoid plastic usage. Like, the plastic trays made to hold mobile phones and tablets will be replaced with ones made with pulp. Bioplastics which are going to be used in packaging are made from plastic wastes and non-fossil fuel materials like starch or sugar cane.

Samsung has committed to use only fiber materials certified by global environmental organizations like the Forest Stewardship Council, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative for packaging and manuals by 2020. Apart from these, the company will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if the cost of the appliances would increase, Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center, said in a statement.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close